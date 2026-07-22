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Grant Miller
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
One Ong idea falls flat, another pitch passes
A pitch by Dunedin councillor Benedict Ong about how international medical specialists might be attracted to the city failed before it had even begun.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 21
Ong pitches bid to attract medical specialists
Dunedin should attract medical specialists by capitalising on New Zealand’s free-trade agreement with India, a city councillor believes.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 19
Issues not fault of staff: Calvert
Dunedin councillors have been urged to look in the mirror regarding any problems with the way the city council functions.
Queenstown
July 19
Centre facing move asks for community’s help
A support centre that has helped thousands of people in Queenstown is appealing for the community’s help to find a new home.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 19
Vandervis pitches southern super council
A super council covering Otago and Southland should be explored to help create a powerhouse region, a Dunedin city councillor has argued.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 13
Council confirms CEO misconduct finding
The Dunedin City Council has been forced to admit chief executive Sandy Graham engaged in misconduct.
Dunedin
July 2
Council’s policy on whistleblowers undergoing review
The Dunedin City Council’s policy about whistleblowers is being reviewed.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 1
Galer, Lund challenged over claims DCC bylaw would exclude consultation
A claim made by Dunedin City Council by-election victor Jo Galer on social media before the election has been contradicted within a formal bylaw process.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 1
DCC attrition rate worries councillor
Loss of senior staff at the Dunedin City Council is worrying, raising questions about workplace culture, a councillor says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
June 30
Value of 10-year plans amid reform queried
The point of the Dunedin City Council having to carry out onerous long-term planning work amid merger talks has been questioned.
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