SECTIONS
Grant Miller
Grant Miller
Grant MillerReporter
grant.miller@odt.co.nz

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 22

One Ong idea falls flat, another pitch passes

A pitch by Dunedin councillor Benedict Ong about how international medical specialists might be attracted to the city failed before it had even begun.
One Ong idea falls flat, another pitch passes
One Ong idea falls flat, another pitch passes
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 21

Ong pitches bid to attract medical specialists

Dunedin should attract medical specialists by capitalising on New Zealand’s free-trade agreement with India, a city councillor believes.
Ong pitches bid to attract medical specialists
Ong pitches bid to attract medical specialists
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 19

Issues not fault of staff: Calvert

Dunedin councillors have been urged to look in the mirror regarding any problems with the way the city council functions.
Issues not fault of staff: Calvert
Issues not fault of staff: Calvert
QueenstownJuly 19

Centre facing move asks for community’s help

A support centre that has helped thousands of people in Queenstown is appealing for the community’s help to find a new home.
Centre facing move asks for community’s help
Centre facing move asks for community’s help
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 19

Vandervis pitches southern super council

A super council covering Otago and Southland should be explored to help create a powerhouse region, a Dunedin city councillor has argued.
Vandervis pitches southern super council
Vandervis pitches southern super council
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 13

Council confirms CEO misconduct finding

The Dunedin City Council has been forced to admit chief executive Sandy Graham engaged in misconduct.
Council confirms CEO misconduct finding
Council confirms CEO misconduct finding
DunedinJuly 2

Council’s policy on whistleblowers undergoing review

The Dunedin City Council’s policy about whistleblowers is being reviewed.
Council’s policy on whistleblowers undergoing review
Council’s policy on whistleblowers undergoing review
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 1

Galer, Lund challenged over claims DCC bylaw would exclude consultation

A claim made by Dunedin City Council by-election victor Jo Galer on social media before the election has been contradicted within a formal bylaw process.
Galer, Lund challenged over claims DCC bylaw would exclude consultation
Galer, Lund challenged over claims DCC bylaw would exclude consultation
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 1

DCC attrition rate worries councillor

Loss of senior staff at the Dunedin City Council is worrying, raising questions about workplace culture, a councillor says.
DCC attrition rate worries councillor
DCC attrition rate worries councillor
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJune 30

Value of 10-year plans amid reform queried

The point of the Dunedin City Council having to carry out onerous long-term planning work amid merger talks has been questioned.
Value of 10-year plans amid reform queried
Value of 10-year plans amid reform queried