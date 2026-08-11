Brighton could go to the head of the queue for neighbourhood centre upgrades in Dunedin, replacing Wakari. The proposed pivot to Brighton follows mixed feedback about the planned amenity upgrade in Wakari, including suggestions work there might make social issues worse. Dunedin City Council staff and the community are “likely to have a more positive experience working together” during the design and delivery phases at Brighton, a council paper states. A possible switch is to be considered by councillors on Thursday. The applicable programme is aimed at improving amenity in public spaces in Dunedin’s commercial centres outside the central business district. Work typically includes renewing or adding street furniture, planting and landscaping, and using small areas of paving to highlight key pedestrian zones. An upgrade to the Musselburgh centre was completed recently. In April, council staff wrote to owners of businesses and buildings in Wakari likely to be affected by proposed work. There was then a meeting with some business owners, residents and members of the Dunedin Area Citizens Association, the council report for Thursday’s meeting states. “Concerns primarily centred around existing social issues and the likelihood that new seating and planted areas may exacerbate these social issues. “The cost of the work was cited as a concern and the necessity to upgrade the centre also questioned.” However, staff said the recently announced closure of ward 10a at Wakari Hospital was likely to alleviate some of the social concerns identified. An existing waste bin was still being replaced by a combined rubbish and recycling bin. For Brighton, staff considered there was an opportunity to create greater amenity in Brighton Rd near the dairy, cafe and boat hire to the north of the bridge over Otokia Creek. Courtesy crossings could be considered to create safer pedestrian connections between the shops and the beach. “Staff consider that the scope of the upgrade work in an area such as Brighton can be completed for less than the allocated budget,” the report states. Brighton, Middlemarch and Outram had previously been identified as appropriate small-scale centres for work soon. It was preferable to start with Brighton to allow more time to liaise with the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi about restrictions relating to the state highway in Middlemarch and Outram, council staff said. As well as deciding whether to substitute Wakari for Brighton for a small-centre upgrade in 2026-27, the council is set to decide on an approach for a larger-centre upgrade in 2028-29.