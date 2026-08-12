The king of Southland is going nowhere.

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, the Highlanders and Southland through to the end of 2029.

The 43-test loosehead prop’s new deal extends a cornerstone of the All Blacks scrum for another two years and runs through to the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

The 28-year-old Southland star and wife Claudia welcomed a daughter, Nova, in March, and her arrival made the decision to extend his contract that much easier.

“Re-signing was an easy decision for me,” de Groot said.

“I love the Highlanders and playing for my province, and I take real pride in representing my country in the All Blacks.

“I’ve always been proud of where I come from, so staying down south and continuing to represent this region for another two years was an easy choice.”

De Groot, who has played 76 games for the Highlanders since making his Super Rugby debut in 2020, has been in spectacular form this season.

He started each of the All Blacks’ first three tests of the year, scoring his fifth test try against Italy.

He said his contract extension was the continuation of a great start to the year.

“Three wins has been a great way to start the year, but the hard work has just begun. It’s a huge season with the Nations Championship and the South Africa tour.

“With the World Cup in sight next year and the Lions tour even further forward, it is a goal of mine to keep my form, to be a part of both of these career highlights”.

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan was pleased to see an anchor of his scrum stay in New Zealand.

“He’s an important member of our forward pack,” Ryan said.

“He understands what’s required at test rugby and enjoys the hard parts of the game. We’re excited to see him continue developing and contributing to our game over the coming years.”

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark also welcomed the news.

“Having Ethan commit to New Zealand rugby and the Highlanders through to 2029 is something that will delight our fans as much as it does everyone within the club,” Clark said.

“He is a hugely valued member of our organisation, and we’ve watched him grow from strength to strength both as a player and as a person in recent years.

“Being recognised as our Highlander Man in 2024 and 2026, as well as our MVP this season, speaks to the influence, leadership and commitment he brings to the club every day.

“ Extending his contract is simply another example of the passion he has for the Highlanders and the South.”

De Groot has only played 19 games for the Stags since making his debut in 2018 but it is unthinkable that he would transfer provinces.

“Ethan’s decision to recommit through to the end of 2029 is fantastic news for Southland rugby and a reflection of his deep connection to the province that helped shape him,” Rugby Southland chief executive Hua Tamariki said.

“As a proud Southlander, Ethan embodies the values that define our region — hard work, courage, resilience, loyalty and a commitment to giving back.

“We are incredibly proud that he will continue to wear the ‘S’ and represent the Southland Stags.”

— Allied Media