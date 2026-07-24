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South Otago
SUBSCRIBER
South Otago
July 23
Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative
Lawrence Creative Arts will expand its community workshops after receiving a $7000 grant from Otago Community Trust’s June funding round.
Nick Brook
South Otago
July 23
Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
Twenty-three people, including nine children, became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in Balclutha on Monday.
Nick Brook
South Otago
July 23
Scones spread scam safety
Clutha residents were urged to think twice before trusting unexpected phone calls and online messages at an Age Concern Otago Scam & Scones awareness seminar in Balclutha on Monday
Nick Brook
South Otago
July 23
Black gold go for World Champs
Six Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club riders are in Brisbane this week representing New Zealand at the 2026 BMX World Championships.
Nick Brook
South Otago
July 23
Clutha to host after tough test
The Southern Region finalists have been found after two entertaining semifinals played on Saturday.
Nick Brook
SUBSCRIBER
South Otago
July 23
Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
Nick Brook
SUBSCRIBER
South Otago
July 22
Police urge caution at crash scenes
Balclutha police are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention when approaching crash scenes and roadworks, after recent near misses endangered emergency crews.
Nick Brook
South Otago
July 17
Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience
Rural Otago will welcome military hero Willie Apiata VC this month, speaking at two events aiming to inspire connection and resilience.
South Otago
July 16
Local legend
Former Otago Community Hospice fundraiser in South Otago, Julia Tibble, receives her Silver Fern Farms Local Legend award last week.
South Otago
July 16
Breaking the plastic habit
Residents are being encouraged to ditch the packaging, as part of nationwide initiative Plastic-Free July.
South Otago
July 16
Toy story hidden Milton gem
A Milton group wants more children to share in affordable play, thanks to a well-kept local secret.
South Otago
July 16
Matariki a time to reflect, remember and plan ahead
Being out and about in our district and getting to know our communities more is where I feel most at home.
South Otago
July 16
Matariki shines bright at Tapanui
The unveiling of a bright yellow bench seat symbolising the flowers of the native kōwhai took place at the Tapanui Galaxiid Sanctuary in West Otago last Friday.
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