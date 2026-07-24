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South OtagoJuly 23

Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative

Lawrence Creative Arts will expand its community workshops after receiving a $7000 grant from Otago Community Trust’s June funding round.
Nick Brook
    Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative
    Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens

    Twenty-three people, including nine children, became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in Balclutha on Monday.
    Nick Brook
    Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
    Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Scones spread scam safety

    Clutha residents were urged to think twice before trusting unexpected phone calls and online messages at an Age Concern Otago Scam & Scones awareness seminar in Balclutha on Monday
    Nick Brook
    Scones spread scam safety
    Scones spread scam safety
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Black gold go for World Champs

    Six Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club riders are in Brisbane this week representing New Zealand at the 2026 BMX World Championships.
    Nick Brook
    Black gold go for World Champs
    Black gold go for World Champs
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Clutha to host after tough test

    The Southern Region finalists have been found after two entertaining semifinals played on Saturday.
    Nick Brook
    Clutha to host after tough test
    Clutha to host after tough test
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    South OtagoJuly 23

    Kaitangata sculpture off the rails

    A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
    Nick Brook
    Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
    Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
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    South OtagoJuly 22

    Police urge caution at crash scenes

    Balclutha police are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention when approaching crash scenes and roadworks, after recent near misses endangered emergency crews.
    Nick Brook
    Police urge caution at crash scenes
    Police urge caution at crash scenes
    South OtagoJuly 17

    Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience

    Rural Otago will welcome military hero Willie Apiata VC this month, speaking at two events aiming to inspire connection and resilience.
    Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience
    Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience
    South OtagoJuly 16

    Local legend

    Former Otago Community Hospice fundraiser in South Otago, Julia Tibble, receives her Silver Fern Farms Local Legend award last week.
    Local legend
    Local legend
    South OtagoJuly 16

    Breaking the plastic habit

    Residents are being encouraged to ditch the packaging, as part of nationwide initiative Plastic-Free July.
    Breaking the plastic habit
    Breaking the plastic habit
    South OtagoJuly 16

    Toy story hidden Milton gem

    A Milton group wants more children to share in affordable play, thanks to a well-kept local secret.
    Toy story hidden Milton gem
    Toy story hidden Milton gem
    South OtagoJuly 16

    Matariki a time to reflect, remember and plan ahead

    Being out and about in our district and getting to know our communities more is where I feel most at home.
    Matariki a time to reflect, remember and plan ahead
    Matariki a time to reflect, remember and plan ahead
    South OtagoJuly 16

    Matariki shines bright at Tapanui

    The unveiling of a bright yellow bench seat symbolising the flowers of the native kōwhai took place at the Tapanui Galaxiid Sanctuary in West Otago last Friday.
    Matariki shines bright at Tapanui
    Matariki shines bright at Tapanui