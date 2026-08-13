The Andrew Haulage Senior Men beat Southend United 2-1 in the final of the Edinburgh Trophy on Saturday.

In a repeat of the 2025 final, the two teams faced off for another tough battle on the turf at Turnbull-Thomson Park in Invercargill.

The Edinburgh Trophy is a knock-out cup contested throughout the season by the teams in Division 1 of Southland Football.

Despite a wish for at least one game during the season, this was both teams’ first game on the newly laid surface at Turnbull-Thomson, and they took some time getting used to the surface.

The Clutha Shovellers started the way they wanted to play, with flowing, passing football and only the occasional bit of shovelling the ball along the backline.

This style was always going to create chances and they went into the halftime break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

The second half was more even, Southend getting back into the game and putting pressure on Clutha, who started to pump the ball long, losing possession and having to defend more.

Chances were missed by both teams but Southend hit the onion bag with about ten minutes to go.

It was a nervy finish but the Shovellers dug deep and held on for the win.

The team was well-supported by a vocal group of loyal supporters, who were able to enjoy the trophy presentation with their team, handed over by Southland Football after the game.

Medals have been promised, in the mail.