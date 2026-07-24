SECTIONS

Mid Canterbury

Mid CanterburyJuly 23

Council reserves its decision on amalgamation

The Ashburton District Council has held off making a decision on a preferred amalgamation partner to gather more information about the preferences of other councils in Canterbury.
Toni Williams
    Council reserves its decision on amalgamation
    Council reserves its decision on amalgamation
    Mid CanterburyJuly 23

    Happy 109th birthday Doris

    Doris Wakelin will celebrate her 109th birthday on Friday with family and friends in Ashburton.
    Happy 109th birthday Doris
    Happy 109th birthday Doris
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    Entries open for women's annual art awards

    Entries are now open for the Rokowhiria Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum and the Zonta Club of Ashburton annual Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards (ZAWAA) and exhibition for 2027.
    Entries open for women's annual art awards
    Entries open for women's annual art awards
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    District ready as it can be for arrival of bird flu cases

    The Ashburton District Council is ready to support MPI’s response if bird flu spreads to Mid Canterbury, group manager compliance and regulation Ian Hyde says.
    Toni Williams
    District ready as it can be for arrival of bird flu cases
    District ready as it can be for arrival of bird flu cases
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    Staveley Camp native forest restoration boosts biodiversity

    A five-year monitoring project at Staveley Camp has revealed remarkable native forest restoration results, with regenerating native bush, increasing birdlife and former weed-infested areas transforming into thriving native forest.
    Staveley Camp native forest restoration boosts biodiversity
    Staveley Camp native forest restoration boosts biodiversity
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood

    A revamped three-tiered fountain, with coloured lights, is now lighting up the night at Lake Hood, and it’s all 3D printed.
    Heather Mackenzie
    3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood
    3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world

    More than a dozen cultures will feature on stage in Ashburton this month in a showcase of music, dance and song at the Hakatere Multicultural Talent Show.
    Dellwyn Moylan
    Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world
    Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    Commonwealth Games starts today in Glasgow, Scotland

    Wendy Suttie of Ashburton is officiating at the Commonwealth Games which start in Glasgow, Scotland today. Bowls competition starts tonight at 8.30pm.
    Commonwealth Games starts today in Glasgow, Scotland
    Commonwealth Games starts today in Glasgow, Scotland
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers

    Mid Canterbury Hammers have winning the ‘Log O’ Wood’ in their sights when they take on Otago at Alexandra’s Molyneux Park tomorrow afternoon.
    Heather Mackenzie
    Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers
    Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    All aboard: Community rallies to save Santa parade

    Ashburton's Santa parade has been rescued by the community after a wave of donations and new sponsors reversed its cancellation within 48 hours.
    All aboard: Community rallies to save Santa parade
    All aboard: Community rallies to save Santa parade
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae

    Hakatere Marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben said they are pleased to know that NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are consulting on proposed changes to the speed limit in front of the marae on State Highway 1 at Fairton
    Dellwyn Moylan
    NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae
    NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary

    One and twenty five years of education in the Fairton district is to be celebrated on September 18 involving present day pupils and staff as well as former students and staff.
    Dellwyn Moylan
    Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary
    Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary
    Mid CanterburyJuly 22

    100 year milestone of women, home and country captured in a book

    The New Zealand Federation of Women’s Institutes (NZFWI) has published a book, called Women, Home & Country to mark the organisation’s centenary.
    Toni Williams
    100 year milestone of women, home and country captured in a book
    100 year milestone of women, home and country captured in a book