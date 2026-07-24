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Mid Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
July 23
Council reserves its decision on amalgamation
The Ashburton District Council has held off making a decision on a preferred amalgamation partner to gather more information about the preferences of other councils in Canterbury.
Toni Williams
Mid Canterbury
July 23
Happy 109th birthday Doris
Doris Wakelin will celebrate her 109th birthday on Friday with family and friends in Ashburton.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Entries open for women's annual art awards
Entries are now open for the Rokowhiria Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum and the Zonta Club of Ashburton annual Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards (ZAWAA) and exhibition for 2027.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
District ready as it can be for arrival of bird flu cases
The Ashburton District Council is ready to support MPI’s response if bird flu spreads to Mid Canterbury, group manager compliance and regulation Ian Hyde says.
Toni Williams
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Staveley Camp native forest restoration boosts biodiversity
A five-year monitoring project at Staveley Camp has revealed remarkable native forest restoration results, with regenerating native bush, increasing birdlife and former weed-infested areas transforming into thriving native forest.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood
A revamped three-tiered fountain, with coloured lights, is now lighting up the night at Lake Hood, and it’s all 3D printed.
Heather Mackenzie
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Performances to take audience on cultural journey around the world
More than a dozen cultures will feature on stage in Ashburton this month in a showcase of music, dance and song at the Hakatere Multicultural Talent Show.
Dellwyn Moylan
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Commonwealth Games starts today in Glasgow, Scotland
Wendy Suttie of Ashburton is officiating at the Commonwealth Games which start in Glasgow, Scotland today. Bowls competition starts tonight at 8.30pm.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers
Mid Canterbury Hammers have winning the ‘Log O’ Wood’ in their sights when they take on Otago at Alexandra’s Molyneux Park tomorrow afternoon.
Heather Mackenzie
Mid Canterbury
July 22
All aboard: Community rallies to save Santa parade
Ashburton's Santa parade has been rescued by the community after a wave of donations and new sponsors reversed its cancellation within 48 hours.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
NZTA proposes safer accessibility for Hakatere Marae
Hakatere Marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben said they are pleased to know that NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are consulting on proposed changes to the speed limit in front of the marae on State Highway 1 at Fairton
Dellwyn Moylan
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Celebrations being planned for Fairton School’s 125th anniversary
One and twenty five years of education in the Fairton district is to be celebrated on September 18 involving present day pupils and staff as well as former students and staff.
Dellwyn Moylan
Mid Canterbury
July 22
100 year milestone of women, home and country captured in a book
The New Zealand Federation of Women’s Institutes (NZFWI) has published a book, called Women, Home & Country to mark the organisation’s centenary.
Toni Williams
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