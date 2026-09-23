EA Networks will begin a major $2.2 million upgrade next week on the electricity network serving the Mt Somers and Montalto area in Mid Canterbury.

It will help ensure a safe, reliable and resilient power supply for homes, farms and businesses in the area.

The project, done in stages, is expected to take two years and will upgrade parts of the existing network to a modern 22kV system for the region's long-term needs.

General manager networks Pete Armstrong said the project was identified in the company’s asset management plan as a major rural network investment.

‘‘It will improve voltage performance, replace sections of ageing overhead line infrastructure, and help maintain a reliable electricity supply across the south-western part of the network,‘‘ he said.

‘‘From a customer perspective, the main benefits are a more reliable network, improved performance and continued support for the area’s future electricity needs.’’

It was unlikely work would be completed earlier due to the scale and complexity of the work, including the need to co-ordinate construction, commissioning, and network changeover activities while minimising disruption to customers, he said.

EA Networks is preparing to start the upgrade to the network serving the Mt Somers and Montalto area. Photo: EA Networks

But providing a reliable electricity supply was critical for communities.

‘‘This project represents an important investment in the future of the Montalto and Mt Somers area. By upgrading key parts of the network now, we'll be better positioned to continue delivering a reliable electricity supply for years to come.’’

EA Networks will contact directly affected customers throughout the project with details about any planned outages or access requirements.

General manager contracting Myles Connew said planned outages and construction activity could be inconvenient, and EA would work closely with affected customers to minimise disruption wherever possible.

‘‘We're committed to keeping our customers informed throughout the project and appreciate their patience and support while this important work is completed,’’ he said.

The work aligns with EA Networks' long-term Asset Management Plan, which guides investment decisions to ensure a safe, reliable and resilient electricity network for the region.

Customers can find information about planned outages and sign up for outage notifications at eanetworks.co.nz/power/outages.