Woolworths New Zealand is going ahead with plans to cut 130 jobs in New Zealand and move them to Australia.

The supermarket chain has confirmed that, after a consultation process, it will integrate its Auckland customer care team into the customer support network in Sydney.

"This has been a difficult decision, and we recognise the significant impact it has on our customer care team members who have served our Kiwi customers with dedication for many years," Mark Wolfenden, director of digital and ecommerce said.

"We have taken on feedback received during the consultation process, and adjusted our approach accordingly, however we will progress with the core elements of the proposal.

"Our absolute priority right now is supporting every impacted team member with dignity, care, and clarity. We are working one-on-one with each team member to explore genuine redeployment opportunities across our supermarket network, supply chain, and broader business, including ring-fencing vacant roles.

"We have engaged specialist career transition partners and are proactively connecting with local employers who are actively recruiting for customer support talent. Comprehensive support packages also include employee counselling for impacted team and their families, as well as redundancy compensation."

Workers First union said affected workers were locked out by Woolworths at Christmas after refusing worse terms and conditions.

Deputy secretary Rudd Hughes said the decision was short-sighted and an insult to workers and customers alike.

"Woolworths has just banked $163 million in earnings from Kiwi shoppers, and its response is to put 130 New Zealanders out of work to save pocket change," he said.

"It's short-sighted, it's greedy, and it's a company turning its back on a country it has extracted mega-profits from."

Earlier, the union said it was concerned that these staff had knowledge that it would not be possible to replicate offshore.

Many were people who had taken the roles because they offered flexibility and the ability to work remotely. Some, once employed, had shifted to other parts of the country where it would be harder for them to find replacement roles.