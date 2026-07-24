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Sport

GolfJuly 24

Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends

Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends.
Reuters
    Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
    Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
    RugbyJuly 24

    Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence

    Otago ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win in Alexandra.
    Adrian Seconi
    Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
    Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
    ChristchurchJuly 24

    Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium

    One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
    Sam Coughlan
    Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
    Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
    NetballJuly 23

    Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league

    Netball New Zealand has quietly scrapped the final restrictions preventing Silver Ferns and other leading players from pursuing overseas contracts.
    Dana Johannsen
    Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league
    Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league
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    SportJuly 23

    Five stars to watch in Glasgow

    Let the Games begin. Sports reporter Kayla Hodge picks out five international stars to watch at the Commonwealth Games.
    Five stars to watch in Glasgow
    Five stars to watch in Glasgow
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    RugbyJuly 23

    Three keys for Matatū ahead of final

    Matatū will host the Blues in the Super Rugby Aupiki final on Saturday. Kayla Hodge identifies three keys for the hosts.
    Three keys for Matatū ahead of final
    Three keys for Matatū ahead of final
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    RugbyJuly 23

    Upper Clutha enter as favourites

    Pretty much everything points to an Upper Clutha when they confront Wakatipu in the Central Otago premier club rugby competition final in Wānaka on Saturday.
    Bob Howitt
    Upper Clutha enter as favourites
    Upper Clutha enter as favourites
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    RugbyJuly 23

    Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior

    There is a little history in this one.
    Kayla Hodge
    Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior
    Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior
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    RugbyJuly 23

    Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final

    The stage is set for the Southern Region premier club final.
    Francis Parker
    Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final
    Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final
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    RugbyJuly 23

    Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence

    Otago have made three late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra this afternoon.
    Adrian Seconi
    Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
    Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
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    CricketJuly 23

    Former Otago batter thumps world record

    Former Otago batter Andrew Hore might want to start considering his comeback.
    Adrian Seconi
    Former Otago batter thumps world record
    Former Otago batter thumps world record
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    NetballJuly 23

    Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games

    Maddy Gordon caused a conundrum for the Silver Ferns last year.
    Kayla Hodge
    Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
    Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
    RugbyJuly 23

    ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason

    It's the last ODT Rugby Chat of the year we wrap the Speight’s Shield final with Harbour player coach Charles Elton.
    Paul Dwyer
    ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason
    ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason