GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Sport
Golf
July 24
Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends.
Reuters
Rugby
July 24
Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
Otago ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win in Alexandra.
Adrian Seconi
Christchurch
July 24
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
Sam Coughlan
Netball
July 23
Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league
Netball New Zealand has quietly scrapped the final restrictions preventing Silver Ferns and other leading players from pursuing overseas contracts.
Dana Johannsen
SUBSCRIBER
Sport
July 23
Five stars to watch in Glasgow
Let the Games begin. Sports reporter Kayla Hodge picks out five international stars to watch at the Commonwealth Games.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 23
Three keys for Matatū ahead of final
Matatū will host the Blues in the Super Rugby Aupiki final on Saturday. Kayla Hodge identifies three keys for the hosts.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 23
Upper Clutha enter as favourites
Pretty much everything points to an Upper Clutha when they confront Wakatipu in the Central Otago premier club rugby competition final in Wānaka on Saturday.
Bob Howitt
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 23
Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior
There is a little history in this one.
Kayla Hodge
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 23
Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final
The stage is set for the Southern Region premier club final.
Francis Parker
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 23
Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
Otago have made three late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra this afternoon.
Adrian Seconi
SUBSCRIBER
Cricket
July 23
Former Otago batter thumps world record
Former Otago batter Andrew Hore might want to start considering his comeback.
Adrian Seconi
SUBSCRIBER
Netball
July 23
Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
Maddy Gordon caused a conundrum for the Silver Ferns last year.
Kayla Hodge
Rugby
July 23
ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason
It's the last ODT Rugby Chat of the year we wrap the Speight’s Shield final with Harbour player coach Charles Elton.
Paul Dwyer
View more