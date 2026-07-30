Francis Parker names a team of the season from the Southern Region premier competition.

15. Finn Aitken (West Taieri). Young with outrageous talent. Safe as houses at the back, deadly in open space.

14. Junior Samuelu (Clutha). Nobody else in the competition can score tries like this man. A special player.

13. Damon Clement (Toko). Mr Reliable. Nothing flashy. Basics right every match.

12. Lachie Moore (Clutha Valley). Ages like a fine wine. Glue in the Valley backline, great reader of the game.

11. Jackson Cook (Crescent). Breakout season coming late in his career. Habit of popping up in the right places. Try-scoring machine.

10. Jared Hayes (Toko). One of the best players who played out of position for most of the season. True club champion.

9. Sam Stratford (Clutha). Box kick of dreams. When he is red hot, there is none better.

8. Conor Lawson (West Taieri). Scored 20 tries this season. Juggernaut with ball in hand.

7. Jake Lyders (Lawrence). Turnover king, defensive maestro and leader of men.

6. George Whyte (Heriot). Southern Region player of the year. Defensively huge, fearless and hungry.

5. Bax Colley (Clutha). Best defensive lineout workrate in the competition. Big game player.

4. Josh Sanders (Toko). All the potential in the world to make a career out of rugby. Huge ticker and all-round ability.

3. James Matheson (Heriot). Able to competently play both side of the scrum. Tireless workrate and a full 80-minute man.

2. Keegan Ferguson (Toko). Scored 14 tries. Leader on and off the field.

1. Panapa Antonio (Clutha). Huge ball-carrier, breaks the line with ease. Solid shoulder on defence.

Reserves: Dave Matsas (Clutha Valley), James Agnew (Toko), Dean Sinnamon (Clutha Valley), Ella Gomez (BRC), Lewis Gravatt (Heriot), Isaac Farrell (Owaka), Josh Huddleston (Owaka), Jaxon Bennington (Lawrence).