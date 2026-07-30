Police looking for a woman reported missing from Birkenhead in Auckland last week have found a body.

Police said earlier they had serious concerns for Maree Jennins who was reported missing from a complex on Roseberry Rd on Tuesday night last week and was last seen a week ago.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, of the Waitematā East CIB, said a body was located off Piha Road on Thursday afternoon by Search and Rescue personnel.

"While formal identification is ongoing, it is believed to be the body of the 69-year-old reported missing," he said.

"Police's thoughts are with her family, and they are being offered any required support."

The death is not considered suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.