The bike was stolen from Dunedin Bus Hub. Photo: Peter McIntosh

What is the longest amount of time you can leave your bike unattended in Dunedin?

The answer for one unlucky cyclist was 13 seconds.

On Wednesday morning a 31-year-old man rode a bike into the Dunedin Central Police just in time to be arrested for breaching his bail conditions, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers, of Dunedin, said.

Further investigations revealed the man was the suspected of stealing a bicycle and theft from a local Dunedin business.

Officers noted the bike he rode in on, and recognised it as the bike that had been stolen from the Dunedin Bus Hub.

The man was caught on CCTV walking up to the unsecured bike exactly 13 seconds after the owner turned their back.

He then took off on the bike.

"It may not be an official record, but it's certainly one of the quickest bicycle thefts I've seen,” Const Stafford-Rogers said.

He said it was a timely reminder people should keep in mind keeping your bike unsecured and unattended even for a matter of seconds was a risk.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz