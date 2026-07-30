Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire in Christchurch, with smoke visible across the city.

Crews from the Christchurch City, Spreydon, Anzac, and Woolston stations were called to the blaze at a property on Grenville St in Waltham about 7.20am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the blaze was already well involved when crews arrived and they were working to extinguish it.

Fire crews at the house fire on Grenville St, Waltham. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police cordoned off the area, with Grenville St has been partially blocked.

There were no reports of injuries at this stage.