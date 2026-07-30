David Liti is a Commonwealth Games champion again.

Liti has won the +110kg class in Glasgow with a strong strategic move by his team in the clean and jerk phase.

He sat second behind Lovepreet Singh, of India, after the snatch and remained in that position until his second to last lift.

Liti achieved 220kg with his first clean and jerk lift to put the pressure on Singh who had a 10kg lead after the snatch.

Liti successfully lifted 223kg on his first attempt to win gold. Photo: Screengrab

The Kiwi then decided to nominate 223kg for his second lift meaning the Indian had to make 217kg to match him, but he failed.

Liti then successfully lifted 223kg on his first attempt to win gold.

The Aucklander finished with a games record combined weight of 389kg.

He admitted afterwards that he wasn't happy with his snatch but felt he could overcome his opponent in the clean and jerk.

The 30 year old won gold at the 2018 games and then silver four years ago.

He was also the flagbearer for the New Zealand team at the opening ceremony a week ago.

Tuʿi-Alofa Patolo finished fourth in the women's +86kg class.

Fiji won their first gold medal with Taniela Rainibogi winning the 110kg class.