GO
ODT
ODT
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
My Account
ODT
ODT
ODT
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Canterbury
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
League
Motorsport
Other Sport
SIGN IN
Rural Events
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
My Account
Social media
GO
ODT
Red Meat
SUBSCRIBER
Red Meat
July 22
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
Shawn McAvinue
SUBSCRIBER
Red Meat
July 22
Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.
Shawn McAvinue
Red Meat
July 22
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
For the first time, Angus carcasses have won both of the top “hook” honours at a Southern beef competition.
Shawn McAvinue
Red Meat
July 8
Growth mindset needed: chief exec
A shift to a long-term growth mindset will create value in the red meat sector, Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dan Boulton says.
Red Meat
July 8
Red meat exports reach record highs
New Zealand red meat exports hit a second consecutive monthly record in May, rising to $1.6 billion, Meat Industry Association data shows.
Red Meat
July 8
Interest drives lower farm inflation
Lower interest rates are helping farm budgets, Beef + Lamb New Zealand says.
SUBSCRIBER
Red Meat
June 28
Record $220,000 Angus bull to begin mating in Central Otago this summer
A syndicate, including a Central Otago stud, bid $220,000 to win an Angus bull, setting an Australasian record for the highest price paid for any breed of bull.
Red Meat
June 25
Beef + Lamb calls for beef bull nominations
Nominations are open for beef bulls suitable for use in Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s dairy beef progeny test.
Red Meat
June 25
Stud sets record for $168,000 bull
A Marlborough stud breeder has no regrets about letting go an Angus bull selling for $168,000 to set a new national record price for all breeds.
View more
Latest News
1
National
July 23
Praying for return of religious works
2
UPDATED
Southland
July 23
SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation
3
Otago
July 23
Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks
4
Central Otago
July 23
'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
5
North Canterbury
July 23
Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course