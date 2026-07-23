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Red Meat

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Red MeatJuly 22

Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops

A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
Shawn McAvinue
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
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Red MeatJuly 22

Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating

A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.
Shawn McAvinue
Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
Red MeatJuly 22

Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition

For the first time, Angus carcasses have won both of the top “hook” honours at a Southern beef competition.
Shawn McAvinue
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
Red MeatJuly 8

Growth mindset needed: chief exec

A shift to a long-term growth mindset will create value in the red meat sector, Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dan Boulton says.
Growth mindset needed: chief exec
Growth mindset needed: chief exec
Red MeatJuly 8

Red meat exports reach record highs

New Zealand red meat exports hit a second consecutive monthly record in May, rising to $1.6 billion, Meat Industry Association data shows.
Red meat exports reach record highs
Red meat exports reach record highs
Red MeatJuly 8

Interest drives lower farm inflation

Lower interest rates are helping farm budgets, Beef + Lamb New Zealand says.
Interest drives lower farm inflation
Interest drives lower farm inflation
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Red MeatJune 28

Record $220,000 Angus bull to begin mating in Central Otago this summer

A syndicate, including a Central Otago stud, bid $220,000 to win an Angus bull, setting an Australasian record for the highest price paid for any breed of bull.
Record $220,000 Angus bull to begin mating in Central Otago this summer
Record $220,000 Angus bull to begin mating in Central Otago this summer
Red MeatJune 25

Beef + Lamb calls for beef bull nominations

Nominations are open for beef bulls suitable for use in Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s dairy beef progeny test.
Beef + Lamb calls for beef bull nominations
Beef + Lamb calls for beef bull nominations
Red MeatJune 25

Stud sets record for $168,000 bull

A Marlborough stud breeder has no regrets about letting go an Angus bull selling for $168,000 to set a new national record price for all breeds.
Stud sets record for $168,000 bull
Stud sets record for $168,000 bull
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Central OtagoJuly 23

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North CanterburyJuly 23

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