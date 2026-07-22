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Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating

HeliOtago owner Graeme Gale (centre) gave Fossil Creek Angus owners Jane and Blair Smith a tour of the hangar on Taieri Airfield, after the bull breeders gave the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust a donation from the proceeds from their bull sale. Photo: Supplied
HeliOtago owner Graeme Gale (centre) gave Fossil Creek Angus owners Jane and Blair Smith a tour of the hangar on Taieri Airfield, after the bull breeders gave the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust a donation from the proceeds from their bull sale. Photo: Supplied
HeliOtago owner Graeme Gale (centre) gave Fossil Creek Angus owners Jane and Blair Smith a tour of the hangar on Taieri Airfield, after the bull breeders gave the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust a donation from the proceeds from their bull sale. Photo: Supplied
Shawn McAvinueReporter
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Red Meat
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Red MeatJuly 22

Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops

A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
Shawn McAvinue
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
Red MeatJuly 22

Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition

For the first time, Angus carcasses have won both of the top “hook” honours at a Southern beef competition.
Shawn McAvinue
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
Red MeatJuly 8

Growth mindset needed: chief exec

A shift to a long-term growth mindset will create value in the red meat sector, Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dan Boulton says.
Growth mindset needed: chief exec
Growth mindset needed: chief exec
Red MeatJuly 8

Red meat exports reach record highs

New Zealand red meat exports hit a second consecutive monthly record in May, rising to $1.6 billion, Meat Industry Association data shows.
Red meat exports reach record highs
Red meat exports reach record highs