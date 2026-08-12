New Zealand red meat exports were worth $1.37 billion in June, 50% higher than June last year and a record value for exports in June, the Meat Industry Association says.

In a statement, chief executive Nick Beeby said the June result was supported by higher sheepmeat and beef volumes, as well as stronger global prices, while the full 2025/26 year also recorded a lift in overall export value.

The June figures reflected firm demand in key markets and continued interest in New Zealand red meat products.

“June was a strong month for exporters, with higher values across sheepmeat, beef and fifth quarter products.

“It is a positive result, but we should keep it in perspective.

“Some of the lift reflects stronger prices and market conditions, and we will need to see whether that momentum is sustained as consumers face cost-of-living pressures.

“We are hearing reports of consumers choosing lower value protein in some markets.”

Sheepmeat exports were up 40% by volume to 30,043 tonnes and up 53% by value to $458 million.

Beef exports were up 25% by volume to 51,344 tonnes and up 52% by value to $679 million.

For the full 2025/26 year, (for the 12 months ended 30 June 2026), sheepmeat exports increased 1% by volume to 371,748 tonnes, while their value rose 26% to $5.2 billion.

Beef export volumes were essentially unchanged at 461,496 tonnes, while their value increased 21% to $5.8 billion.

Fifth quarter exports were worth $2.2 billion, up 11% on the previous year.

This resulted in total exports of $13.2 billion, 21% higher than in 2024/25.

The United States remained New Zealand’s largest overall market, with exports worth $3.8 billion, up 21%.

China was the second-largest market at $2.7 billion, up 7%, followed by the European Union at $1.9 billion, up 25%.

The United Kingdom reached $1 billion, up 51%, and Canada reached $740 million, up 32%.

The market mix showed the importance of maintaining strong relationships across a range of regions, Mr Beeby said.

“The results underline the value of having diversified market access and long-term customer relationships.

“At the same time, exporters continue to operate in a competitive environment, and cost-of-living pressures in many markets remain a factor.

“Lower global supplies are expected to provide some support for the short-to medium-term outlook, but the sector will continue to monitor consumer demand and affordability closely.”