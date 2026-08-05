New Zealand Meat Board chief executive Esther Guy-Meakin started in her new role this week.

In a statement, board chairwoman Kate Acland said Ms Guy-Meakin was a senior trade policy and advocacy professional with experience across the public and private sectors.

“Esther has held senior roles spanning international trade negotiations, industry advocacy, strategic communications and government relations.

“Her deep trade policy expertise and strong understanding of the red meat sector will be valuable to the board as it continues its important work on behalf of New Zealand’s farmers and exporters.”

Ms Guy-Meakin’s trade policy expertise was grounded in a career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, where she led goods negotiations in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and India-New Zealand free trade agreements, served as legal adviser to the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiating team and represented New Zealand as a diplomat in New Delhi, India.

She had also held senior roles at Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Meat Industry Association, leading trade advocacy and market access strategy for the red meat sector.

Ms Guy-Meakin Esther began her new role on Monday.

She replaces Nick Beeby, who was appointed chief executive of the Meat Industry Association.