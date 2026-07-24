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SouthlandJuly 23

Time for play at new, innovative South City playground

The Pomona St playground in South City has reopened to the public with a number of new and innovative features never before seen at an Invercargill playground.
    Time for play at new, innovative South City playground
    Time for play at new, innovative South City playground
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk

    Police are urging motorists to carefully consider how long alcohol can remain in their system, after two drivers broke the legal alcohol limit “the morning after”.
    John Lewis
    Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
    Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition

    The Invercargill chapter of the International Plastic Modellers Society is hosting a special showcase at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club.
    Tayler Mutton
    Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition
    Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Proposed speed limit changes for province

    New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are seeking public opinion on its proposed Southland State Highway speed management changes.
    Toni McDonald
    Proposed speed limit changes for province
    Proposed speed limit changes for province
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun

    Invercargill local Richard Pubben celebrated 20 years of his pool tournament last Friday.
    Tayler Mutton
    Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun
    Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service

    A Waihopai City Lions Club member has new insight into how lucky New Zealanders are.
    Sandy Eggleston
    Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service
    Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’

    A local band is aiming to make a bold statement with their new album and subsequent release event.
    Tayler Mutton
    Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’
    Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’
    SouthlandJuly 23

    Five selected for national under-15 softball squad

    Five Southland softball players have been selected for the under-15 Developing Sox squad.
    Sandy Eggleston
    Five selected for national under-15 softball squad
    Five selected for national under-15 softball squad
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Desire to help others motivated career

    It may sound “corny” but making a difference in people’s lives has always motivated him the new Southern Charity Hospital general manager says.
    Sandy Eggleston
    Desire to help others motivated career
    Desire to help others motivated career
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos

    The current chair and co-founder of the Mesothelioma Support & Asbestos Awareness Trust, Terri-Ann Berry, is pushing to raise awareness about asbestos exposure and its consequences.
    Tayler Mutton
    Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos
    Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Clash of the neighbours in Division 1

    While the Eastern Northern Barbarians have been crowned Southland premier grade champions for 2026, the finals for the Division 1, 2 and 3 competitions will be played this Saturday.
    John Langford
    Clash of the neighbours in Division 1
    Clash of the neighbours in Division 1
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    Quirky pranks caught on camera

    A raft of squishy bed-time companions experienced hijinks and an abundance of animated adventures on Friday night at the Invercargill library at the end of school holiday event calendar.
    Toni McDonald
    Quirky pranks caught on camera
    Quirky pranks caught on camera
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    SouthlandJuly 23

    The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees

    It is more than just students who benefit from the Southern Institute of Technology’s zero fees scheme a former student says.
    Sandy Eggleston
    The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees
    The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees