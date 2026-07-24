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Southland
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Time for play at new, innovative South City playground
The Pomona St playground in South City has reopened to the public with a number of new and innovative features never before seen at an Invercargill playground.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
Police are urging motorists to carefully consider how long alcohol can remain in their system, after two drivers broke the legal alcohol limit “the morning after”.
John Lewis
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Watercraft the theme of plastic model expo and competition
The Invercargill chapter of the International Plastic Modellers Society is hosting a special showcase at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club.
Tayler Mutton
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Proposed speed limit changes for province
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi are seeking public opinion on its proposed Southland State Highway speed management changes.
Toni McDonald
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Local pool tournament celebrates 20 years of food, fun
Invercargill local Richard Pubben celebrated 20 years of his pool tournament last Friday.
Tayler Mutton
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service
A Waihopai City Lions Club member has new insight into how lucky New Zealanders are.
Sandy Eggleston
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Band giving ‘a voice to the little man’
A local band is aiming to make a bold statement with their new album and subsequent release event.
Tayler Mutton
Southland
July 23
Five selected for national under-15 softball squad
Five Southland softball players have been selected for the under-15 Developing Sox squad.
Sandy Eggleston
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Desire to help others motivated career
It may sound “corny” but making a difference in people’s lives has always motivated him the new Southern Charity Hospital general manager says.
Sandy Eggleston
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Southland
July 23
Charity works to raise awareness and support those affected by asbestos
The current chair and co-founder of the Mesothelioma Support & Asbestos Awareness Trust, Terri-Ann Berry, is pushing to raise awareness about asbestos exposure and its consequences.
Tayler Mutton
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 23
Clash of the neighbours in Division 1
While the Eastern Northern Barbarians have been crowned Southland premier grade champions for 2026, the finals for the Division 1, 2 and 3 competitions will be played this Saturday.
John Langford
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Southland
July 23
Quirky pranks caught on camera
A raft of squishy bed-time companions experienced hijinks and an abundance of animated adventures on Friday night at the Invercargill library at the end of school holiday event calendar.
Toni McDonald
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Southland
July 23
The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees
It is more than just students who benefit from the Southern Institute of Technology’s zero fees scheme a former student says.
Sandy Eggleston
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