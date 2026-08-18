No Head Start amalgamation proposal will be supported by Gore’s council after all. Instead, the southern territorial authority will back an ongoing investigation and referendum on the district’s future. Two weeks ago, Gore district councillors voted to support two Head Start proposals: a Southland District Council proposal for a rural unitary authority that would keep Invercargill separate and a competing proposal from the Invercargill City Council that would unify the Southland region. Gore was subsequently asked by the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport to identify a preferred option, tabled as a late addition to Tuesday’s agenda. Options up for consideration on Tuesday included backing the separate Local Government Commission (LGC) investigation into possible amalgamation options, which ultimately won favour. Cr Nicky Coats spearheaded support for the LGC investigation saying it would better serve local voices and ensure representation. Cr Coats also said there was a lot of public support for councillors despite a campaign by “keyboard warriors spreading misinformation on social media”. “By spreading one-sided views, that small group did me a massive favour. “They drove ratepayers straight to talk to me first-hand,” she said. Cr Coats said the Head Start proposal process was rushed, non-legislative and denied people a say. Cr Donna Bruce quoted former Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry, who worked on a report on this topic. Rural and urban centres had different priorities, it was important to retain a local voice and a single Southland unitary authority would, in Mr Parry’s words, “fail abysmally”, Cr Bruce said. Cr Paul McPhail questioned referencing Mr Parry, saying “he was almost rushed out of town on fire”. Cr Rob McKenzie said there was a lot of “bulls... forced on us” from central government, and councillors were bearing the brunt of it. “We’ve had threats made to us, to our businesses, I’ve been criticised for not voting a certain way. “I support the LGC process. “I think at the end of this, a referendum to let the people decide is the only way,” he said. Cr John Gardyne said there was a conflict between what urban and rural centres wanted and there would be less upheaval if there was a two-authority option. Cr Andy Fraser said he supported a referendum for clarity over what people wanted, and deputy mayor Joe Stringer agreed. “I think letting people have a say and a determination on their future is a must,” he said. Mayor Ben Bell said he remained a sceptic of amalgamation for cost-saving purposes, but he was supported the LGC investigation as it would be thorough and would reflect the community’s interests. Mr Bell also said there was a lot of division within communities because of the Head Start proposals, and called for more class and better dialogue around local government. “I really do hope the abuse online, the feedback, commentary, harassing, attacking of a business, it has to stop today. “It is not what this community is about. I know we can all do better. “We all have to build the new Southland, we all have to work together,” he said. The recommendation to revoke the council’s previous decision and go ahead with the LGC investigation as the preferred option passed 7-5. The public, who packed the council chambers, were scolded by the mayor several times during the debate for making a commotion. gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz