A warrant to arrest has been issued for Taati (TJ) Taylor. Photo: NZ Police

Dunedin police are seeking sightings of a wanted man but have warned the public not to approach him.

A warrant to arrest has been issued to arrest Taati (TJ) Taylor, police said in a statement.

“If you see Taylor, do not approach him.

"Please instead contact Police immediately on 111, with as much information as safely possible.”

Anybody with general information on Taylor’s whereabouts was urged to contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 using the reference number 260813/3343.

- Allied <edia