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Opinion

OpinionJuly 23

A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti

THE decision to designate Fiordland wapiti as New Zealand’s first Herd of Special Interest (HOSI) is an important milestone for hunter-led conservation.
A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti
A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti
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OpinionJuly 23

Māori ABs depart on tour

The New Zealand Maori Rugbysic team left for Sydney by the Marama this afternoon to connect with the Narkunda, by which vessel the tourists will travel to Marseilles.
Māori ABs depart on tour
Māori ABs depart on tour
OpinionJuly 23

Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services

THE government’s legislative overhaul of New Zealand’s health system, passed this month, makes ``timely access to quality healthcare’’ a core statutory purpose.
Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services
Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services
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OpinionJuly 23

When you are unenrolled you are silenced

Making sure every eligible person is enrolled to vote is not just another bit of domestic admin. It is literally country-changing.
Metiria Stanton Turei
When you are unenrolled you are silenced
When you are unenrolled you are silenced
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OpinionJuly 23

The hard questions about hate

ACHIEVING unanimity on any issue is not easy, but the vast majority of people would have little argument about the statement that crime was bad. The minority would drop still further if the proposition was that violent crimes are bad.
The hard questions about hate
The hard questions about hate
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OpinionJuly 22

A viking roar, and then the axe falls

JIM emailed from Canada. He’d fulfilled an ambition by having a log burner installed — only he called it a wood stove.
A viking roar, and then the axe falls
A viking roar, and then the axe falls
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OpinionJuly 22

Trump and the threshold of pain

It would be so easy for Donald Trump to escape from the trap he has built for himself in the Persian Gulf. Just declare a victory and leave.
Gwynne Dyer
Trump and the threshold of pain
Trump and the threshold of pain
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OpinionJuly 22

The making of Otago Harbour

The Aramoana mole and wall that were built over 40 years ago have been so effective that no dredging has been required since.
The making of Otago Harbour
The making of Otago Harbour
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OpinionJuly 22

RMA muddle

Last year when the government announced its proposals for replacing the Resource Management Act, it touted them as a once-in-a- generation reform.
RMA muddle
RMA muddle
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved