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Opinion
Opinion
July 23
A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti
THE decision to designate Fiordland wapiti as New Zealand’s first Herd of Special Interest (HOSI) is an important milestone for hunter-led conservation.
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Opinion
July 23
Māori ABs depart on tour
The New Zealand Maori Rugbysic team left for Sydney by the Marama this afternoon to connect with the Narkunda, by which vessel the tourists will travel to Marseilles.
Opinion
July 23
Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services
THE government’s legislative overhaul of New Zealand’s health system, passed this month, makes ``timely access to quality healthcare’’ a core statutory purpose.
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Opinion
July 23
When you are unenrolled you are silenced
Making sure every eligible person is enrolled to vote is not just another bit of domestic admin. It is literally country-changing.
Metiria Stanton Turei
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Opinion
July 23
The hard questions about hate
ACHIEVING unanimity on any issue is not easy, but the vast majority of people would have little argument about the statement that crime was bad. The minority would drop still further if the proposition was that violent crimes are bad.
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Opinion
July 22
A viking roar, and then the axe falls
JIM emailed from Canada. He’d fulfilled an ambition by having a log burner installed — only he called it a wood stove.
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Opinion
July 22
Trump and the threshold of pain
It would be so easy for Donald Trump to escape from the trap he has built for himself in the Persian Gulf. Just declare a victory and leave.
Gwynne Dyer
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Opinion
July 22
The making of Otago Harbour
The Aramoana mole and wall that were built over 40 years ago have been so effective that no dredging has been required since.
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Opinion
July 22
RMA muddle
Last year when the government announced its proposals for replacing the Resource Management Act, it touted them as a once-in-a- generation reform.
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Dunedin
July 24
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