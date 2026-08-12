[Missing Credit][object Object] ``We’re going back to work,’’ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told the country yesterday, and not before time. The previous 24 hours, during which Mr Luxon called the second vote of confidence in himself as National Party leader in just four months, were another substantial distraction for a government which can ill afford not to be focused on the job at hand. Last week the government was confronted with the highest unemployment numbers in 11 years, but this week New Zealanders could have been forgiven for thinking that National’s MPs were more concerned about their own jobs, rather than those of their constituents. Whichever of National’s MPs spooked Mr Luxon in to calling this leadership vote — and, no doubt depressingly from his point of view, there could be several answers to that question — they likely did their party no favours. Or themselves; rising Cabinet Minister Chris Penk was sacked by Mr Luxon late yesterday for allegedly launching a coup attempt — which Mr Penk denied. There is an election to be won, and National is not showing the sort of discipline New Zealanders expect within the ranks of a political party aspiring for government. There is a time and a place to debate leadership, and it is seldom three months or so out from polling day. National’s MPs should be touting policy initiatives rather than torching the already flimsy facade of party unity. As for Mr Luxon, winning one vote of confidence in your leadership purports to show strength; having to call another one shortly afterwards suggests that looks could be deceiving. ``Our caucus is united, and it is determined to win this election,’’ he told reporters, having in the previous breath uttered the diametrically opposite sentence: ``There was a confidence vote in my leadership this morning at our caucus meeting.’’ ``I have the full support of our caucus,’’he added, but having felt the need to call a vote at all rather undermined that bold assertion. But there can be no mistake. Either through the strength of his own will, or because of the weak wills of his opponents, Mr Luxon is leader of the National Party and he has earned the right to lead. National has enough to worry about in fending off attacks from other political parties, without taking on itself as well. RNZ / Zach CornelisenAnalysis: The PM may have survived another confidence vote, but the job ahead has become even harder. Mr Luxon cannot afford to always be looking behind him as the election campaign ramps up. Those National MPs not will to work with Mr Luxon now may well find themselves not working with him in the future if the electorate chooses to punish seeming disloyalty. Mr Luxon yesterday took credit for rebuilding economic growth, financial discipline, restoring law and order, and strengthening education and healthcare. Some of those claims the Opposition, and possibly even some of his coalition partners, might dispute. But it is a platform on which to stand for re-election, and it is a record which merits a strong defence. Whatever hatchets the National caucus might have now need to be buried, and not in each other. Protestations of unity need to be backed by actual demonstrations of that most elusive quality, for Mr Luxon to be able to convincingly tell New Zealanders that his team is ready to win. Labour may well regard this entire mess as having been a Godsend for them, but looks could be deceiving. Current numbers do not suggest that Labour is inspiring a flood of voters to its cause. Static polls suggest undecided voters — and there are many — are keeping their cards close to their chests and are yet to commit to a major party. Indeed, the rise of Opportunity above the MMP threshold of 5% in several recent polls suggests that people are not averse to exploring alternatives, to both Labour and to National. If the events of recent days have done anything for Mr Luxon it is to ensure, in a phrase that he is fond of, that he can now maintain a laser-like focus on the November 7 election. So should his National colleagues. The party can disembowel itself to its heart’s content on November 8 if it likes — and it probably will should National lose — but for now it needs to paper over its divisions and concentrate on winning. If Mr Luxon remains in contention to form the next government, he will have demonstrated more political ability than his critics give him credit for. All he has to do now is prove it.