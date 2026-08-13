When the Master Builders’ top southern homes were revealed recently, one stood out as being much smaller and completely different to the rest.

Nestled at the base of The Remarkables, the compact cabin by Velvin Building is the ultimate escape.

Along with extensive timber detailing, the retreat features a 6m-high wall of glass, which frames the surrounding forest and mountain views.

The mezzanine includes a fold-down bed and internal wooden shutters.

A corner fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves add to the sense of cosiness while, outside, there’s a cedar hot tub for soaking under the stars.

A stone path leads to a hot tub set among the trees.

The charming hideaway was designed by Condon Scott Architects, who said they were working with the idea of a contemporary back-country hut — something simple, warm and understated that felt like it belonged among the trees.

“It’s intentionally a little off-kilter, with angled walls responding to the sloping ground,’’ director Barry Condon explained.

“Inside, it’s one simple volume with a mezzanine above, allowing the space to feel much larger than its footprint suggests.’’

The living area includes a built-in daybed; the stairs to the left of the kitchen lead to a mezzanine bedroom.

During the design process, the cabin’s location was changed slightly to improve forest fire safety, preserve more trees and better capture the mountain views.

Its name, Pekepeke Farm Cabin, is a reference in te reo Māori to the mountain daisy, which grows in the surrounding alpine environment.

The aim was for the cabin to feel immersed in the landscape rather than sitting on it, Mr Condon said.

The building revealed itself gradually through the forest, and the windows carefully framed the views “rather than opening everything up at once’’.

The angled walls, lofty ceiling, framed views and open-plan layout all helped to create spaces that felt generous.

“We also created a sequence of compression and release — arriving through a smaller entry before opening into the main living space.’’

After the owners had the stained glass window made, the builders encased it in double-glazing. Photos: ImageWorks A corner fireplace adds to the feel of a cosy cabin in the woods. Floor-to-ceiling glass blurs the lines between inside and outside. A projector screen drops down in front of the main windows, turning the living area into a home cinema. The kitchen is painted in Resene Rivergum. Two coats of water-borne stain, each a different colour, were applied to the timber on the interior. Earthy-coloured tiles feature in the bathroom - along with more timber. The bathroom also picks up on the greens in the surrounding forest. Book shelves line one side of the staircase. A window seat in the bedroom provides a second sitting area. Wooden shutters in the mezzanine bedroom can be opened for views or closed for privacy. The view from the mezzanine. Despite being secluded, the cabin is only about 10km from downtown Queenstown.

False beams concealed the structure and services while keeping the timber ceiling clean and simple.

A steamed timber fold around the staircase created what appeared to be a continuous timber surface without trims or awkward junctions.

“They’re subtle details but they contribute to the calmness of the interior and are a real credit to [builder] Joe [Velvin-Turner] and his team.’’

Mr Velvin-Turner said he had completed some unusual projects but “never anything with folded or twisted walls’’.

“I guess it’s one of those projects that come across your desk and you think, ‘oh, this is going to be a challenge’.

“But it was a privilege as well … to have the opportunity to build it.’’

Two of his favourite elements were the projector screen that dropped down from a bulkhead, turning the living area into a home cinema, and the stained glass in the front door, a detail seldom seen these days.

Green window frames were another unusual feature and the colour carried through to the interior joinery.

Floor-to-ceiling glass on one side of the cabin blurs the lines between the inside and out.

Around 250sq m of timber was used in the 72sq m cabin, with western red cedar on the exterior and yellow cedar inside.

The exterior cladding was a mix of wide and narrow boards, and with some runs more than 6m long, completing it was a labour-intensive process.

“The biggest challenges were the height of the building and the sheer volume of finishing work. Everything’s cut, mitred and glued … There were no straight runs in it where you could pump out a whole lot of work … Everything’s handcrafted.’’

Upstairs, there's a fold-down bed and plenty of reading material.

The cabin, which is available to rent, won a southern regional special award, the new home $1 million-$1.5m category and a gold award in the Master Builders’ Southern House of the Year competition.

The judges said the quality of execution was evident in every part of the build.

“Set within a forest glade, the cabin makes a memorable first impression, with clever angles and a bridge-like entry drawing you into the home.

“The design makes excellent use of its compact footprint, creating a series of intimate, carefully crafted spaces that feel warm, practical and full of character.’’

Birds and rabbits are common sights; guests have also reported seeing deer wandering through the property.

Mr Velvin-Turner said he was proud of his team and subcontractors, particularly foreman Alan Ranby, who was responsible for most of the cabin’s interior finishing.

In the past three years, Velvin Building has won 19 awards in the House of the Year competition, including two of the top national awards — supreme renovation of the year and supreme house of the year over $1m.

kim.dungey@odt.co.nz