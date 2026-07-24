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Queenstown
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Queenstown
July 23
ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
Tracey Roxburgh
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 22
Three arrests after ‘full speed’ booze shop ram-raid
Queenstown police have arrested three youths following the ram-raid of the Big Barrel bottle shop in Remarkables Park.
Guy Williams
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 22
Fears of ‘urban spread' under new housing rules
Many of the strict rules on rural housing development in Queenstown are being loosened in new legislation that'll replace the Resource Management Act.
Philip Chandler
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 22
Council cool on govt’s merger push
Queenstown’s council won’t be proposing any merger with other councils by a government-imposed August 9 deadline.
Guy Williams
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 21
Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development
Fears about traffic buildup and unrealised infrastructure have led to a major housing development proposal in Queenstown being put on the back burner for fast-track.
Matthew Littlewood
Queenstown
July 20
'Suffering' for Argentina fans in Arrowtown
Suffering - that was the word that summed up the feelings of 200-odd Argentinians who gathered at Arrowtown's Athenaeum Hall this morning.
Tracey Roxburgh
Queenstown
July 19
Centre facing move asks for community’s help
A support centre that has helped thousands of people in Queenstown is appealing for the community’s help to find a new home.
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Queenstown
July 19
Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo
Next month, 34 years ago, Fleur Caulton — then Fleur Langford — opened Queenstown’s first wine bar when she was just 21.
Queenstown
July 18
Butcher, baker . . .
Queenstown's iconic Fergburger empire’s applied for resource consent for a Fergbaker takeaway in Arrowtown’s Ramshaw Lane.
Queenstown
July 18
Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown
A Christchurch-based developer has bought a fourth high-density residential-zoned central Queenstown site for a townhouse development.
Queenstown
July 18
Wild deals to Inferno
Scoring-wise, it was the Burstein-Bennetts show.
Queenstown
July 18
Team’s French connection
Remarkably, two French rugby players who didn’t know each other — and didn’t know much English, either — have ended up playing for the Wakatipu Premiers this season.
Queenstown
July 18
Tech sector leg-up
A two-day conference in Queenstown next week will do more to help diversify the resort’s tourism-dependent economy than almost anything imaginable.
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News
July 16
Will the new Planning Bill ruin rural Q’town?