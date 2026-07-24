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QueenstownJuly 23

ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward

The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
Tracey Roxburgh
    ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
    ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
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    QueenstownJuly 22

    Three arrests after ‘full speed’ booze shop ram-raid

    Queenstown police have arrested three youths following the ram-raid of the Big Barrel bottle shop in Remarkables Park.
    Guy Williams
    Three arrests after ‘full speed’ booze shop ram-raid
    Three arrests after ‘full speed’ booze shop ram-raid
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    QueenstownJuly 22

    Fears of ‘urban spread' under new housing rules

    Many of the strict rules on rural housing development in Queenstown are being loosened in new legislation that'll replace the Resource Management Act.
    Philip Chandler
    Fears of ‘urban spread' under new housing rules
    Fears of ‘urban spread' under new housing rules
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    QueenstownJuly 22

    Council cool on govt’s merger push

    Queenstown’s council won’t be proposing any merger with other councils by a government-imposed August 9 deadline.
    Guy Williams
    Council cool on govt’s merger push
    Council cool on govt’s merger push
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    QueenstownJuly 21

    Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development

    Fears about traffic buildup and unrealised infrastructure have led to a major housing development proposal in Queenstown being put on the back burner for fast-track.
    Matthew Littlewood
    Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development
    Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development
    QueenstownJuly 20

    'Suffering' for Argentina fans in Arrowtown

    Suffering - that was the word that summed up the feelings of 200-odd Argentinians who gathered at Arrowtown's Athenaeum Hall this morning.
    Tracey Roxburgh
    'Suffering' for Argentina fans in Arrowtown
    'Suffering' for Argentina fans in Arrowtown
    QueenstownJuly 19

    Centre facing move asks for community’s help

    A support centre that has helped thousands of people in Queenstown is appealing for the community’s help to find a new home.
    Centre facing move asks for community’s help
    Centre facing move asks for community’s help
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    QueenstownJuly 19

    Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo

    Next month, 34 years ago, Fleur Caulton — then Fleur Langford — opened Queenstown’s first wine bar when she was just 21.
    Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo
    Recognition for star-studded 34 years in hospo
    QueenstownJuly 18

    Butcher, baker . . .

    Queenstown's iconic Fergburger empire’s applied for resource consent for a Fergbaker takeaway in Arrowtown’s Ramshaw Lane.
    Butcher, baker . . .
    Butcher, baker . . .
    QueenstownJuly 18

    Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown

    A Christchurch-based developer has bought a fourth high-density residential-zoned central Queenstown site for a townhouse development.
    Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown
    Townhouse developer buys up another plot in Queenstown
    QueenstownJuly 18

    Wild deals to Inferno

    Scoring-wise, it was the Burstein-Bennetts show.
    QueenstownJuly 18

    Team’s French connection

    Remarkably, two French rugby players who didn’t know each other — and didn’t know much English, either — have ended up playing for the Wakatipu Premiers this season.
    Team’s French connection
    Team’s French connection
    QueenstownJuly 18

    Tech sector leg-up

    A two-day conference in Queenstown next week will do more to help diversify the resort’s tourism-dependent economy than almost anything imaginable.
    NewsJuly 16

    Will the new Planning Bill ruin rural Q’town?

    Will the new Planning Bill ruin rural Q’town?
    Will the new Planning Bill ruin rural Q’town?