It was four-legged mayhem at Queenstown’s Coronet Peak on Saturday as 170 dogs and handlers charged downhill in the 52nd Dog Derby. Ski area manager Nigel Kerr said the snow softened and the sun came out just in time for the madcap downhill foot race. It had “one of our biggest fields ever” for the event, which had separate categories for farm dogs, town dogs and dogs handled by children aged from six to 14. “There was a big country contingent — over a dozen real farmers doing their thing,” Mr Kerr said. “It was bloody competitive, and frustrating for them when their dogs didn’t do the job, but they did well.” A “huge” crowd gathered on the deck to be entertained by the proceedings, he said. “We were pretty stoked by the day.” The winner of the farm dog race was Peter Hamilton and Kip, of Walter Peak High Country Farm. The town dog winners were Alex Garland and Copper (men) and Kristi Wright and Fig (women), while the kids’ race was won by Dylan Coudret and Kelly. [Missing Credit]Joe Coppus, of Winton, and his Blue Heeler, Inca (6), compete in the Bark Off at Gantley’s Tavern, Arthurs Point, on Saturday. Photo: Guy Williams Later in the afternoon, about 30 dogs and their handlers competed in the Bark Off at Gantley’s Tavern in Arthurs Point. The winner was Misty (4), a huntaway-ridgeback cross, and her owner Niki Walker, of Queenstown. guy.williams@odt.co.nz