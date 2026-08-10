A firearm was allegedly fired at a property in Timaru on Saturday morning, police say.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following the reported incident, Detective Dave Pascoe confirmed in a press release on Monday afternoon.

Det Pascoe said police were called to Luxmoore Rd, Marchwiel, about 11.20am on Saturday, after reports of a firearm being discharged towards a property.

No-one was injured.

Police found and stopped a vehicle of interest at about 3.30pm on Saturday on Evans St.

Five people from the vehicle were taken into custody, and later released without being charged.

A second vehicle of interest was stopped in Macdonald St just after 4.30pm.

From there the man was taken into custody without incident.

He was set to appear in Timaru District Court on Monday, charged with discharging a firearm to intimidate, unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a knife in a public place.

Following his arrest, police have executed several search warrants at Marchwiel addresses and are continuing to make inquiries into the matter.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.

This incident appears to be isolated and there is not believed to be any threat or risk to public safety.

— Allied Media