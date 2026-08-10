An Auckland officer used his work devices to search for pornographic material for more than two years.

Matthew Rogers appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday before Judge Luke Radich where he pleaded guilty to a representative charge of possessing an objectionable publication.

He will be sentenced in October.

The summary of facts was released to RNZ on Monday.

The court document says Rogers, who joined police in 1986, was a Senior Sergeant employed as a district shift commander in Auckland's District Command Centre.

In October 2025, police carried out a rapid review of staff internet usage sparked by the resignation of former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming, after child sexual exploitation and bestiality material were found on his work devices.

This revealed that between August 2023 and October 2025, Rogers used a police-issued device to conduct searches for pornographic and sexualised material.

"Further forensic analysis identified nine images that matched previously classified Category 2B Child Sexual Abuse Material.

"These images are assessed as objectionable publications. These images were not downloaded but were viewable on the defendant's electronic device."

After Rogers entered the search term on Google, he would be shown a series of thumbnails.

"He would then have been able to scroll through the images and potentially stop or linger on an image he wished to view."

The searches occurred over an extended period, including while Rogers was on duty and using police systems, with no lawful purpose.

Nine images of Category 2B Child Sexual Abuse Material were located.

The court document lists nine search phrases Rogers used. Each of the searches returned a high number of images that were pornographic without being objectionable.

The searches included "nude teen", "nip slip drunk" and "tiny teen nude".

Each of the nine searches returned an image with at least one naked female aged between 14 and 17.

Rogers was spoken to by police during a search warrant at his home on October 16.

"He acknowledged using his police-issued device to conduct personal internet searches."

Rogers has one previous traffic-related conviction dating back to 1990.

Rogers was one of three police staff to be charged following the rapid review.

Another Auckland-based officer, a man in his 60s, faces 11 charges of possessing an objectionable publication.

He has been granted interim name suppression.

A Wellington-based officer, aged in his 50s, also faces 10 charges of possessing an objectionable publication between January 2024 and January 2025.

He has interim name suppression.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tim Anderson earlier said each of the officers were being charged with multiple counts of possessing an objectionable publication, under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act.

"Prosecution of our own staff is a serious but important step to take as it recognises the significance of the alleged offending that has been identified.

"I would like to acknowledge the professionalism and commitment by our investigators in the National Integrity Unit for their work to this point."

Anderson said the investigations had involved the analysis of a "significant volume of web

activity".

"It is important we now let these matters progress to the court process, which limits the level of information we can provide at this point.

"These three police staff remain stood down from duties. Meanwhile, three investigations remain ongoing as part of the rapid review."

Police have investigated 22 cases, 12 have been resolved through either disciplinary action or performance management. Four people have resigned during this process, Anderson said.