A Dunedin learner driver behind the wheel without a supervisor crashed into a police car.

The learner driver was going through the Princes and Maitland Sts intersection at 7.45pm on Friday when they crashed into the police vehicle, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers, of Dunedin, said.

“The incident was not deliberate and was unrelated to any enforcement activity or fleeing driver event,” he said.

Both drivers underwent breath testing procedures and returned negative results.

As the learner driver had no supervisor in the car with them, they were issued an infringement notice for failing to comply with the conditions of their learner licence.

They were also given an infringement notice for failing to give way.

Neither party was injured in the crash.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz