Kiwibank is putting up some of its home loan and term deposit fixed rates.

It is increasing its home loan rates by up to 20 basis points and its term deposit rates by up to 15.

It is increasing its one-year fixed rate from a special of 4.75% to 4.95%.

The two-year rate lifts from 5.19% to 5.39%.

The three-year and six-month rates will lift by 10 basis points, to 5.49% and 4.75 %, respectively.

The bank is also increasing its term deposit rates. The six-month rate will increase by five basis points, and the nine-month and two-year rates by 15.

Other banks increased their rates last week, pointing to the increased cost of funding via wholesale rates.

Swap rates have lifted in the past month and are now back to roughly where they sat a year ago.