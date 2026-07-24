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CricketJuly 23

Former Otago batter thumps world record

Former Otago batter Andrew Hore might want to start considering his comeback.
Adrian Seconi
Former Otago batter thumps world record
Former Otago batter thumps world record
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CricketJuly 22

West Indies hold on to win dead rubber

It felt like Jacob Duffy might help the Black Caps steal another win against the West Indies for a brief moment.
Adrian Seconi
West Indies hold on to win dead rubber
West Indies hold on to win dead rubber
CricketJuly 17

'The greatest allrounder': Sir Garfield Sobers dies

Tributes poured in on Friday following the death of Garry Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket, at the age of 89.
'The greatest allrounder': Sir Garfield Sobers dies
'The greatest allrounder': Sir Garfield Sobers dies
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CricketJuly 17

Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon

Honesty time.
Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon
Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon
CricketJuly 17

Lennox shines again in spinning Black Caps to win

Bowler Jayden Lennox shone again in the Black Caps' six-wicket win over the West Indies in Guyana in the third ODI,.
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CricketJuly 14

Lennox leads Black Caps to victory with five-wicket bag

Another lefty has emerged for the Black Caps.
Lennox leads Black Caps to victory with five-wicket bag
Lennox leads Black Caps to victory with five-wicket bag
CricketJuly 14

Kiwi spinners rip through Windies to level ODI series

Spinner Jayden Lennox tore through the West Indies, taking 5/19, as the Black Caps won a low-scoring second ODI by five wickets in Guyana.
CricketJuly 13

Stephen Fleming leaves CSK 'with nothing but gratitude'

Stephen Fleming has stepped down as head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise said on Monday.
Stephen Fleming leaves CSK 'with nothing but gratitude'
Stephen Fleming leaves CSK 'with nothing but gratitude'
CricketJuly 13

Stephen Fleming steps down as CSK head coach

Stephen Fleming has stepped down as head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise said on Monday.
Stephen Fleming steps down as CSK head coach
Stephen Fleming steps down as CSK head coach
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CanterburyJuly 24

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NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved