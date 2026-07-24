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Cricket
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Cricket
July 23
Former Otago batter thumps world record
Former Otago batter Andrew Hore might want to start considering his comeback.
Adrian Seconi
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Cricket
July 22
West Indies hold on to win dead rubber
It felt like Jacob Duffy might help the Black Caps steal another win against the West Indies for a brief moment.
Adrian Seconi
Cricket
July 17
'The greatest allrounder': Sir Garfield Sobers dies
Tributes poured in on Friday following the death of Garry Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket, at the age of 89.
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Cricket
July 17
Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon
Honesty time.
Cricket
July 17
Lennox shines again in spinning Black Caps to win
Bowler Jayden Lennox shone again in the Black Caps' six-wicket win over the West Indies in Guyana in the third ODI,.
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Cricket
July 14
Lennox leads Black Caps to victory with five-wicket bag
Another lefty has emerged for the Black Caps.
Cricket
July 14
Kiwi spinners rip through Windies to level ODI series
Spinner Jayden Lennox tore through the West Indies, taking 5/19, as the Black Caps won a low-scoring second ODI by five wickets in Guyana.
Cricket
July 13
Stephen Fleming leaves CSK 'with nothing but gratitude'
Stephen Fleming has stepped down as head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise said on Monday.
Cricket
July 13
Stephen Fleming steps down as CSK head coach
Stephen Fleming has stepped down as head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise said on Monday.
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July 24
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved