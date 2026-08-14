TAIERI College principal David Hunter is swapping the classroom for the cricket field. The 57-year-old former Otago cricketer and South Canterbury rugby representative will take over the reins at the Otago Cricket Association. He switches in for Mike Coggan, who is moving on after 11 years as chief executive of the Otago Cricket Association (OCA). Hunter, who played 16 first-class games for Otago and four list A games during the late 1980s and early ’90s, said he was looking forward to linking back up with cricket. “Otago Cricket has a strong reputation, passionate people and a deep connection to its communities across Otago and Southland,’’ he said in a statement on Friday. “I’m looking forward to getting out and meeting as many people as possible, listening carefully and learning what is most important to them. “My first priority will be building relationships and understanding the organisation from the inside out. Before making any major changes, I want to spend time with our staff, districts, clubs, schools, sponsors and key stakeholders to understand what’s working well and where we can continue to improve.” The former right-arm pace bowler said there was “some fantastic foundations to build from” and he was determined “to ensure our high-performance programmes are set up for success while also strengthening participation. “It’s important that we continue creating opportunities for everyone to enjoy and succeed in cricket, with equal emphasis on both the women’s and men’s game.” OCA chairman Russell Mawhinney said the board was delighted to secure a leader of Hunter’s calibre to guide the organisation through its next phase. “David impressed the board with his clear vision, collaborative leadership style and deep commitment to building strong relationships across the cricket community,” Mawhinney said in a statement. “Throughout the recruitment process, David demonstrated a genuine passion for connecting with our districts, clubs, schools, players, volunteers, sponsors and stakeholders. His values align strongly with those of Otago Cricket, and we are excited about the energy and perspective he will bring to the role.” Hunter has more than 15 years’ executive leadership experience, including 13 years as principal of Taieri College, where he led a staff of more than 120 people. Hunter is a former chairman and life member of School Sport New Zealand and board member of the Otago Secondary Schools’ Sports Association and Dunedin Secondary Schools’ Partnership, so he has significant governance experience. Hunter will start when Coggan’s tenure ends in early November. Mawhinney acknowledged Coggan’s contribution. “Mike has made an outstanding contribution to Otago Cricket and there will be an opportunity to formally acknowledge and celebrate Mike’s contribution in due course. For now, we are grateful for his ongoing leadership.”