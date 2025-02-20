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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Basketball
February 20
New coach hits ground running
Mike Kelly has a busy three weeks ahead.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
September 30
Brothers itching to lock horns in derby
The Bell brothers might finally go head to head — literally.
League
September 30
Promotion big incentive for Whalers today
This one is for promotion. The Otago Whalers swept aside the Wellington Orcas 50-22 last year to win the National Championship.
Sport
September 14
Families feature of provincial side
Four families, eight players, two managers and one coach.
Cricket
September 14
New online scoring system in place
Community cricket is moving to a new online scoring system this summer.
News
August 10
McGlashan wins Otago Schools Rugby
WATCH REPLAY: John McGlashan scored three tries in the last quarter of the game to defeat Southland Boys' 36-27 in the final of the Otago Schools Rugby Championship at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon
Sport
February 2
Another season, another venue...
He has been everywhere, man.
Sport
February 1
Parties agree on site for centre of excellence
Plans to build a centre of cricket excellence in Dunedin are gathering pace.
Cricket
January 2
Rae returns for Volts’ one-dayer v Canterbury
Otago fast bowler Michael Rae has made a timely return from injury.
Cricket
December 27
Eight teams set to contest Dunedin Super League
Dunedin's answer to the Indian Premier League is returning for another run.
View more