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SUBSCRIBER
BasketballFebruary 20

New coach hits ground running

Mike Kelly has a busy three weeks ahead.
New coach hits ground running
New coach hits ground running
SUBSCRIBER
RugbySeptember 30

Brothers itching to lock horns in derby

The Bell brothers might finally go head to head — literally.
Brothers itching to lock horns in derby
Brothers itching to lock horns in derby
LeagueSeptember 30

Promotion big incentive for Whalers today

This one is for promotion. The Otago Whalers swept aside the Wellington Orcas 50-22 last year to win the National Championship.
Promotion big incentive for Whalers today
Promotion big incentive for Whalers today
SportSeptember 14

Families feature of provincial side

Four families, eight players, two managers and one coach.
Families feature of provincial side
Families feature of provincial side
CricketSeptember 14

New online scoring system in place

Community cricket is moving to a new online scoring system this summer.
NewsAugust 10

McGlashan wins Otago Schools Rugby

WATCH REPLAY: John McGlashan scored three tries in the last quarter of the game to defeat Southland Boys' 36-27 in the final of the Otago Schools Rugby Championship at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon
SportFebruary 2

Another season, another venue...

He has been everywhere, man.
Another season, another venue...
Another season, another venue...
SportFebruary 1

Parties agree on site for centre of excellence

Plans to build a centre of cricket excellence in Dunedin are gathering pace.
Parties agree on site for centre of excellence
Parties agree on site for centre of excellence
CricketJanuary 2

Rae returns for Volts’ one-dayer v Canterbury

Otago fast bowler Michael Rae has made a timely return from injury.
Rae returns for Volts’ one-dayer v Canterbury
Rae returns for Volts’ one-dayer v Canterbury
CricketDecember 27

Eight teams set to contest Dunedin Super League

Dunedin's answer to the Indian Premier League is returning for another run.