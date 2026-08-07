Ranfurly Shield Forsyth Barr Stadium, Sunday, 2.05pm Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Joel Lam, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Charles Elton, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Marley Pearce. Reserves: Nic Souchon, Benjamin Lopas, Rohan Wingham, Harry Irving, Slade McDowall, Kieran McClea, Patrick Pellegrini, Riley Lucas. Canterbury: Jonny McNicholl, Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod, Jone Rova, Ngatungane Punivai, Richie Mo’unga, Louie Chapman, Torian Barnes, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Tahlor Cahill, Jermaine Ainsley, Brodie McAlister (captain), Finlay Brewis. Reserves: Manumaua Letiu, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Seb Calder, Liam Jack, Finn McLeod, Tyson Belworthy, Andrew Knewstubb, Toby Bell. There is only one Ben Smith. But Sam Nemec-Vial does a very good impression. He ghosts through gaps like Ben from Accounts. He gets back on defence like the All Black great. He even has some of the same rugby mannerisms. And wouldn’t you know it, he went to King’s High School, plays for Green Island and is a dynamic fullback who has flown under the radar up until now. The 22-year-old had a stunning game for Otago during their comfortable 41-14 win against Southland in Invercargill last week. He is slippery, rapid and runs good angles. But the most eye-popping moment came when he snuffed out two potential runaway tries. Jona Nareki had tossed up a couple of intercepts, but Nemec-Vial hunted them down to save Nareki’s blushes. Nareki — aka the Chocman — made amends. He gifted Nemec-Vial a box of chocolates after the game and possibly bought him a few beers as well. But the story took a twist. An unnamed Otago hooker — Henry Bell — told the Otago Daily Times Nareki, who loves a good joke, had been telling the team Nemec-Vial should have bought him chocolates because he put him on the map. Nemec-Vial had a chuckle at that. “Fair enough. Fair enough. Chocman helped me out,’’ he said. “We help each other.’’ That last bit is closer to the truth. They will need to help each other out again on Sunday. They host Canterbury in a rematch of last year’s epic Ranfurly Shield clash. That was an extraordinary game. Otago trailed 36-21 but rallied to win 38-36 and snatch the Log o’ Wood. Nemec-Vial started in that game and scored Otago’s opening try. Regular fullback Sam Gilbert was returning from injury and was named on the bench, and Finn Hurley was out injured. Nemec-Vial made the most of the opportunity and has done the same in the opening game this season. Gilbert has moved on and Hurley is sidelined with an injury again. That has provided Nemec-Vial with an opportunity to shine and claim the jersey for himself “You've got to take any opportunity that gets given to you,’’ he said. “Last year, Gilby was huge in helping me out with my position, and Finney gives me help as well, just with my kicking and stuff like that.’’ The other big influence on Nemec-Vial was none other than Ben Smith. “He was my idol growing up. “He was born and raised in Dunedin. He played for Otago and for the Highlanders, and yeah, I always liked watching him play.’’ Gilbert was so solid for Otago last season. Hurley has X-factor. But Nemec-Vial has pace — and lots of it. To be precise, he covers 10.2 metres per second at top speed. That is just under 37km per hour. It is elite pace and about as quick as you can expect to see someone run on a rugby paddock. That is how he was able to get back and make those two tackles to collect the chocolates from the Chocman. He did not get that quick by accident. “Well, my old man's got a lifestyle block out in Waitati. And it has this hill, and during Covid or after school, he’d always get me to just sprint up there five times and back as fast as I could. So I just always did that.’’ Yeah, that will do it. That is probably why he looks like he is running downhill when he is coasting past opponents and into gaps. Nemec-Vial is a fulltime rugby player but has previously worked as a teacher aide at his old school King’s and has a crane and forklift licence. Otago have made two late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence. Seasoned hooker Liam Coltman has been ruled out with a calf injury and has been replaced on the bench by Nic Souchon, and blindside flanker Oliver Haig has an ankle complaint and will be replaced in the starting line-up by Charles Elton. Lock Harry Irving has been added to the bench. Side note. There is a lot more than one Ben Smith in the world. And one of them actually played for Otago at the same time as the great Ben Smith, but he was forced to change his name to Billy Elusiv just to stick out from the crowd.