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South Canterbury
South Canterbury
July 23
Mackenzie half marathon still proving popular
The 2026 Fairlie Lions Mackenzie Half Marathon hit the ground running with its largest event in history.
South Canterbury
July 23
Students smash it for Aorangi Stadium
It was pupils, not staff, calling the shots at Barton Rural Primary School on the last day of term two and the result was a sports day that raised $1706.50 for the Aorangi Stadium redevelopment.
South Canterbury
July 23
Malama officially launches campaign for Rangitata seat
Labour's Rangitata candidate Sange Malama has officially launched her 2026 election campaign.
South Canterbury
July 23
Bridge club welcomes new graduates to the table
The Timaru Bridge Club held a function last week on Wednesday night to welcome 16 new graduates who have completed the bridge lessons this year.
South Canterbury
July 23
Line dancing club, instructor up for awards
A Timaru-based line dancing club is shooting for the stars after being named as a finalist in two categories at the LineDance NZ Awards.
Connor Haley
South Canterbury
July 23
Asking whether business ownership is right for you
For many people, owning a business is more than just a career choice — it's an opportunity to build something of your own, create wealth, make decisions and shape your future.
Claire Allison
South Canterbury
July 23
Sea-run salmon closure threshold set; Rangitata count clears the mark
The threshold level at which CSI Fish & Game would recommend to the Minister a closure of the region’s sea-run salmon fishery has been defined.
South Canterbury
July 23
Geraldine gin distillery named most sustainable
Geraldine’s Humdinger Gin bottles have arrived home covered in awards.
Shelley Inon
South Canterbury
July 23
Two Timaru teenagers prove worthy of black belts
Two Timaru teenagers fought tooth and nail for their black belt.
Shelley Inon
South Canterbury
July 23
Fairlie win Aorangi Ladies Open Pennant in tricky conditions
The final of the Aorangi Ladies Open Pennant was played at Geraldine last week in very cold and sometimes very windy conditions.
South Canterbury
July 23
Upcoming musical encourages audience to pay it forward
The South Canterbury Drama League is inviting audiences of its upcoming musical to pay it forward just like the characters on stage.
Connor Haley
South Canterbury
July 23
Rotary Club of Timaru scoops awards at South Island changeover event
The Rotary Club of Timaru won four awards at the South Island District (9999) Rotary changeover event in Christchurch recently.
South Canterbury
July 23
Positive result for asbestos halts Theatre Royal work
Routine asbestos testing at Timaru’s Theatre Royal has returned a positive result on a plasterwork sample that had previously tested negative.
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