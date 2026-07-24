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South Canterbury

South CanterburyJuly 23

Mackenzie half marathon still proving popular

The 2026 Fairlie Lions Mackenzie Half Marathon hit the ground running with its largest event in history.
    Mackenzie half marathon still proving popular
    Mackenzie half marathon still proving popular
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Students smash it for Aorangi Stadium

    It was pupils, not staff, calling the shots at Barton Rural Primary School on the last day of term two and the result was a sports day that raised $1706.50 for the Aorangi Stadium redevelopment.
    Students smash it for Aorangi Stadium
    Students smash it for Aorangi Stadium
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Malama officially launches campaign for Rangitata seat

    Labour's Rangitata candidate Sange Malama has officially launched her 2026 election campaign.
    Malama officially launches campaign for Rangitata seat
    Malama officially launches campaign for Rangitata seat
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Bridge club welcomes new graduates to the table

    The Timaru Bridge Club held a function last week on Wednesday night to welcome 16 new graduates who have completed the bridge lessons this year.
    Bridge club welcomes new graduates to the table
    Bridge club welcomes new graduates to the table
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Line dancing club, instructor up for awards

    A Timaru-based line dancing club is shooting for the stars after being named as a finalist in two categories at the LineDance NZ Awards.
    Connor Haley
    Line dancing club, instructor up for awards
    Line dancing club, instructor up for awards
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Asking whether business ownership is right for you

    For many people, owning a business is more than just a career choice — it's an opportunity to build something of your own, create wealth, make decisions and shape your future.
    Claire Allison
    Asking whether business ownership is right for you
    Asking whether business ownership is right for you
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Sea-run salmon closure threshold set; Rangitata count clears the mark

    The threshold level at which CSI Fish & Game would recommend to the Minister a closure of the region’s sea-run salmon fishery has been defined.
    Sea-run salmon closure threshold set; Rangitata count clears the mark
    Sea-run salmon closure threshold set; Rangitata count clears the mark
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Geraldine gin distillery named most sustainable

    Geraldine’s Humdinger Gin bottles have arrived home covered in awards.
    Shelley Inon
    Geraldine gin distillery named most sustainable
    Geraldine gin distillery named most sustainable
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Two Timaru teenagers prove worthy of black belts

    Two Timaru teenagers fought tooth and nail for their black belt.
    Shelley Inon
    Two Timaru teenagers prove worthy of black belts
    Two Timaru teenagers prove worthy of black belts
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Fairlie win Aorangi Ladies Open Pennant in tricky conditions

    The final of the Aorangi Ladies Open Pennant was played at Geraldine last week in very cold and sometimes very windy conditions.
    Fairlie win Aorangi Ladies Open Pennant in tricky conditions
    Fairlie win Aorangi Ladies Open Pennant in tricky conditions
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Upcoming musical encourages audience to pay it forward

    The South Canterbury Drama League is inviting audiences of its upcoming musical to pay it forward just like the characters on stage.
    Connor Haley
    Upcoming musical encourages audience to pay it forward
    Upcoming musical encourages audience to pay it forward
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Rotary Club of Timaru scoops awards at South Island changeover event

    The Rotary Club of Timaru won four awards at the South Island District (9999) Rotary changeover event in Christchurch recently.
    Rotary Club of Timaru scoops awards at South Island changeover event
    Rotary Club of Timaru scoops awards at South Island changeover event
    South CanterburyJuly 23

    Positive result for asbestos halts Theatre Royal work

    Routine asbestos testing at Timaru’s Theatre Royal has returned a positive result on a plasterwork sample that had previously tested negative.
    Positive result for asbestos halts Theatre Royal work
    Positive result for asbestos halts Theatre Royal work