A busy winter for the Timaru Boxing Association Gym is set to be capped off with a home town tournament.

In mid-July George Cann, 16, and Lewis Taylor, 18, made the trip down to Invercargill to compete at the Southland Boxing Association Tournament.

In the first fight of the night George came against Israel Henwood from Southern Queens, an opponent he had previously fought and narrowly lost to at the South Island Novice Championships earlier this year.

However, this time around George showed his growing quality and came away with a unanimous decision win.

Lewis Taylor (left) and Josh George after their fight at the Southland Boxing Association Tournament last month. Photo: Supplied

It was an even bigger night for Taylor who went up against Josh George from Invercargill Fight Centre.

After being overwhelmed by his opponent who came out guns blazing in the first round, Taylor dug deep, maintained his composure and managed to make a hearty comeback in the last two rounds of the bout to secure a hard-fought split decision win — his first since he began competing.

Coach Hannah Guthrie said it was awesome to see Taylor finally get that first win.

“He’s been working so hard and consistently. To see him get the win was really satisfying for everyone, especially Lewis.”

Then, at the beginning of August, Capri Coffey-Gibson, 10, William Crooks, 15, Cameron Clarke, 15, and George headed to Woolston to compete at the Canterbury Championships.

In his second fight of the year Capri got back in the ring to fight for the 46kg mini cadet novice title.

After keeping consistent pressure on his opponent and fighting on the front foot he scored a unanimous decision victory over Victory Boxing’s Toby Fleming.

After winning the 66kg junior open category unopposed William had a match bout in the youth category.

Both boxers put on a hearty showing but ultimately William came away with a split decision win.

Cameron kept the wins coming for Timaru, winning the 75kg junior improver title in a close and scrappy split-decision win against Lucas Lange from Riverside Boxing.

With no fights available in the improver category, George made the step up to compete in the 63kg junior open category.

In a semifinal bout he once again came up against a familiar opponent in Papanui’s Maxwell Ross.

Capri Coffey-Gibson (right) breaks through his opponents guard. Photo: Andrew Wilson Photography

George picked up a unanimous decision win to schedule a final bout against Isaac Gleeson from Auckland-based Ben’s Boxing on day two of the tournament.

After a shaky start to the first round and taking some hard shots, George grew into the fight and began to mount a comeback.

Despite a strong use of angles and landing some good combinations, he did not do quite enough to get the nod from the judges, losing via split decision.

Guthrie said it was a big challenge for George in what was only his 10th fight compared to his opponent’s 19th.

“He was a very strong and experienced opponent for George. We’re not too worried about the result because his performance was amazing.

“He adapted and just levelled up into that open category. He showed that he can compete at that level.

“We’re really grateful to Isaac for coming down. It was really good to have someone different and someone of that level to go against and get that experience with.”

Attention for the Timaru boxers will now turn to the upcoming Timaru Amateur Matched Tournament on August 22.

Guthrie said the tournament would feature plenty of local talent from around South Canterbury as well as fighters coming to compete from all across the South Island.

She said one of the highlight fights would be William taking on Thomas Sutherland from Woolston for the Joel Hill memorial belt.

“Joel passed away in December last year and he was a very important and decorated boxer for Timaru boxing, Woolston boxing and Canterbury boxing.

“So, the Joel Hill memorial belt is contested now at any tournament by a Timaru boxer and a Canterbury Association boxer.”

The tournament will be held at Phar Lap Raceway and begin at 5pm with doors opening at 4pm.

Refreshments will be available and tickets can be purchased at the door via cash sales only.