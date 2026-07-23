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South CanterburyJuly 23

Line dancing club, instructor up for awards

A Timaru-based line dancing club is shooting for the stars after being named as a finalist in two categories at the LineDance NZ Awards.
Line dancing club, instructor up for awards
Line dancing club, instructor up for awards
South CanterburyJuly 23

Upcoming musical encourages audience to pay it forward

The South Canterbury Drama League is inviting audiences of its upcoming musical to pay it forward just like the characters on stage.
Upcoming musical encourages audience to pay it forward
Upcoming musical encourages audience to pay it forward