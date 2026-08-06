Preparing to launch Kahu's Busy Day in Caroline Bay later this month are (from left) Teressa May, Mike Schick, Ian Hanley, Nathan Kippenberger, Tui Swann, Violet Lemay, Diane Sutherland, Karen McKenzie, Bruce Fraser, Alec Darling, Vicki Gould and Murray Swann. Photo: Connor Haley

A new children’s book is aiming to inspire children and families to read, explore the outdoors and discover one of South Canterbury’s most treasured destinations.

Kahu’s Busy Day in Caroline Bay is a new children’s book created by the Timaru Suburban Lions Club and illustrated by Violet Lemay.

The book, which will officially launch next Sunday, follows a curious little blue penguin called Kahu and his adventures as he explores many of Caroline Bay’s much-loved attractions.

Lions Club president Teressa May said the club was inspired to create the book after the success of its bike skills park and its involvement with the Caroline Bay penguin cam project.

“The project began in October 2024 and has taken nearly two years to bring to life.

“It has been a true community collaboration, and we’re incredibly proud to see the project finally come to life.

“The book encourages children to read, explore, be active and appreciate the unique environment around them.”

The new children's book will release on August 16. Photo: Supplied

It was incredibly important to have a locally produced book that featured a local story, she said.

“Kahu’s Busy Day in Caroline Bay is proudly a Timaru project.

“The book was beautifully illustrated by Timaru artist Violet Lemay, developed with local people, printed locally by Copyfast Timaru, and will be sold locally, with every purchase helping to invest back into our community.

“The club wanted to create something that truly belonged to Timaru and to create a book where Timaru children could see themselves in the story and discover that one of New Zealand’s best adventures is right here in their own backyard.

“Many children’s books are set in imaginary places or overseas.

“We wanted local children to recognise familiar places, build pride in their own community and discover just how special Caroline Bay really is.”

It was the first time the club had tackled a project like this, Mrs May said.

“While Lions are well known for community service, fundraising and youth programmes, creating a professionally illustrated children’s book is something completely new for our club.

“Rather than simply raising funds, we wanted to create something that encourages families to spend time together, promotes one of Timaru’s most treasured destinations, supports literacy and learning, and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations.

“We hope this project inspires other community organisations to think creatively about how they can make a positive and lasting difference.

“Service can take many forms and sometimes it begins with turning the page of a children’s book.”

A special launch event would be held next Sunday at the bike skills park at Caroline Bay from 2-4pm.

“The launch is a free community event featuring story readings, the opportunity to meet Violet Lemay, meet members of the Timaru Suburban Lions Club, and complete the Kahu Adventures Scavenger Hunt inspired by the book.

“Following the launch, the book will be available through selected local retailers, directly from the Timaru Suburban Lions Club at community events and online through the Kahu’s Adventures Facebook page.

“Every purchase supports the Timaru Suburban Lions Club Charitable Trust, with proceeds reinvested into local projects and initiatives that benefit the South Canterbury community.

“We invite everyone to come along, celebrate this exciting community project and discover why one of New Zealand’s best family adventures is waiting right here at Caroline Bay.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz