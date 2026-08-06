A former Christchurch man shot while working as a police officer in Queensland says he is well on the way to recovery.

Jordan May, 36, was caught in a hail of bullets while responding to a domestic incident in Maryborough on the Fraser Coast. He was shot in the leg and dragged to safety by a fellow police officer.

May was responding to a callout on Friday, July 24, when a man wielding a “high-powered rifle” opened fire and shot him in the leg as he stood near his police car.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital. He spent most of the following day in surgery as specialists worked on his badly injured leg. His two brothers have flown from Christchurch to be by his side.

May posted a message to the Queensland Police Union’s Facebook page, thanking his colleagues and his care staff.

“I’m on the mend and have the support of friends and family who have not left my side. I’m looking forward to getting back on my feet, and I can’t wait to get out of hospital,” the message said.

“I want to thank everyone involved in looking after me, from my colleagues in Maryborough to the amazing hospital staff here at the RBH.”

Queensland Police Union president Shane Prior described May as “a good bloke” who was “determined that the heroes that saved his life that day are not forgotten”.

“Rather than expect pity, he really wants to make sure the professionalism of his colleagues is recognised,” Prior said.

He said May had a “long road ahead” following the shooting.

Prior recounted the incident: “Rapid gunfire started without warning, with a high-powered rifle, and our officer was hit in the leg. What happened next was extraordinary.

“A colleague ran towards the danger, not away from it. Even though bullets were being fired, he applied a tourniquet with his own hands, then dragged his wounded mate across open ground.

“Believing the next shot could come at any moment – that’s the kind of courage most people will never be asked to find.”

May did not respond to questions from The Star.

Queensland police said two women and two children “self-extracted” themselves from the property unharmed, and the body of a 45-year-old was found in a shed on the property after the shooting.

-Allied Media