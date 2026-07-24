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Racing
Racing
July 12
Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins
Considering he was crowned Ascot Park’s best driver over the past year, Mark Hurrell was awfully unpopular on Sunday.
Racing
July 10
Johnson pioneer in seeking to establish French connection
Talented northern junior driver Emily Johnson is in Europe to link up with one of France’s top stables for the next three weeks.
Racing
July 10
McIntyre pair look well placed
Talent and natural improvement can combine to propel the team from Macca Lodge into the winner’s circle at Ascot Park on Sunday.
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Racing
July 5
Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’
The Shirley family had plenty to celebrate on a day one of their own was remembered at Ascot Park.
Racing
June 26
Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction
After three years of frustration and thousands of kilometres of travel, Hijack is finally heading in the right direction.
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Racing
June 24
Committee calls for racing bodies to unite ‘at pace’
An independent committee has recommended sweeping changes to safeguard the future of the New Zealand racing industry.
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Racing
June 23
Death knell feared for harness club after loss of dual-code date
Harness racing stalwart Lex Williams fears scheduling changes are effectively a ‘‘death knell’’ for an Otago club.
Racing
June 1
Mor Moonlight shows true worth
There was only one work-on after the real Mor Moonlight cleared out for a dominant win in yesterday’s Silk Road Trotting Series Heat at Ascot Park.
Racing
May 27
Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset
For a result that few expected, the signs were there before Feta Go Fernco sped to victory at Winton on Sunday.
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