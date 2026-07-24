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RacingJuly 12

Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins

Considering he was crowned Ascot Park’s best driver over the past year, Mark Hurrell was awfully unpopular on Sunday.
Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins
Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins
RacingJuly 10

Johnson pioneer in seeking to establish French connection

Talented northern junior driver Emily Johnson is in Europe to link up with one of France’s top stables for the next three weeks.
Johnson pioneer in seeking to establish French connection
Johnson pioneer in seeking to establish French connection
RacingJuly 10

McIntyre pair look well placed

Talent and natural improvement can combine to propel the team from Macca Lodge into the winner’s circle at Ascot Park on Sunday.
McIntyre pair look well placed
McIntyre pair look well placed
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RacingJuly 5

Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’

The Shirley family had plenty to celebrate on a day one of their own was remembered at Ascot Park.
Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’
Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’
RacingJune 26

Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction

After three years of frustration and thousands of kilometres of travel, Hijack is finally heading in the right direction.
Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction
Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction
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RacingJune 24

Committee calls for racing bodies to unite ‘at pace’

An independent committee has recommended sweeping changes to safeguard the future of the New Zealand racing industry.
Committee calls for racing bodies to unite ‘at pace’
Committee calls for racing bodies to unite ‘at pace’
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RacingJune 23

Death knell feared for harness club after loss of dual-code date

Harness racing stalwart Lex Williams fears scheduling changes are effectively a ‘‘death knell’’ for an Otago club.
Death knell feared for harness club after loss of dual-code date
Death knell feared for harness club after loss of dual-code date
RacingJune 1

Mor Moonlight shows true worth

There was only one work-on after the real Mor Moonlight cleared out for a dominant win in yesterday’s Silk Road Trotting Series Heat at Ascot Park.
Mor Moonlight shows true worth
Mor Moonlight shows true worth
RacingMay 27

Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset

For a result that few expected, the signs were there before Feta Go Fernco sped to victory at Winton on Sunday.
Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset
Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved