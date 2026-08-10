Sideline Sam was the winner of the final race at Addington in Christchurch — but the greyhound needs a new home now the racing industry has closed.

Sideline Sam’s trainer, Jonathan McInerney, says “there is no chance for dogs like him to race again or go any further” as the Government has taken ownership of the 200 dogs on his Darfield property.

McInerney says Sideline Sam “would make a fantastic pet”.

“He's a real happy, friendly dog. He's not overly excitable. He's gentle, and just a nice dog. He's got no bad qualities about him.”

McInerney says last Friday’s historic win left him feeling “pretty proud”.

"For the family and all our staff, it just sort of topped off something that no one was wanting to end, but something that we went out with and can be proud of.”

Three-year-old Sideline Sam had his first start in August last year, and with 17 wins in 59 starts over his short career, he earned overall winnings of $41,700. He was sired by Zulu Zeus and his dam was Sideline Sally.

McInerney started with greyhounds when he was about 10, initially helping his father, preeminent trainer John McInerney.

Now 41, Jonathan McInerney says he is “pretty devastated” the industry has come to an end.

"We've built our whole family and life around greyhounds, and that's all we've done for our whole lifetime.

"Most of the dogs had at least a couple of years of their career left in them, and now they can't do anything, so they'll just be waiting to be a pet for everybody and everyone,” he said.

"But at the end of the day, greyhounds in New Zealand will become pretty much extinct because all the dogs that are going into homes are being de-sexed, so there's not going to be any more greyhounds.

"Now I have to look to Australia to make a living and continue my dreams and ambitions."

McInerney is heading to Melbourne today to start moving himself and his family over.

Photo: Supplied

He said taking Sideline Sam across the ditch was “potentially on the cards”, but he was unsure what he could organise given government ownership.

There are some 1400 dogs around the country who need to be re-homed.

Edward Rennell, chief executive of Greyhound Racing New Zealand, had previously floated a charter plane to take some dogs to Australia to continue racing. Rennell told The Star “nothing is confirmed at this stage” and it would only involve a “very small minority if we did it”.

Any current owners who do not want to keep their retired racers can transfer ownership to the Greyhound Transition Agency, a government body established by the Racing Industry (Closure of Greyhound Racing Industry) Amendment Act.

Experienced greyhound carers will then look after the dogs before they go into the agency’s re-homing programme, where they will be trained as pets.

Photo: Daniel Alvey

Minister for Racing Winston Peters announced the end of commercial greyhound racing in December 2024.

Peters said the decision was not taken lightly, but was “ultimately driven by protecting the welfare of racing dogs”.

“Despite significant progress made by the greyhound racing industry in recent years, the percentage of dogs being injured remains persistently high and the time has come to make a call in the best interest of the animals,” he said.

Parliament passed legislation in April this year, setting the end of the industry for July 31.

Peters said the final week of racing was marred by a greyhound that was put down after breaking her leg at Addington last Wednesday.

“Let that be the last death of a racing dog, and we encourage Kiwis to get on board in providing these greyhounds with a loving home and a brighter future,” he said.

The new law set out that the Greyhound Transition Agency would be mostly funded by TAB New Zealand, using funds that would previously have gone into racing.