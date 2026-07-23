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Raphael Frank
raphael.frank@alliedmedia.co.nz

Latest

ChristchurchJuly 23

Tenant leaves Christchurch townhouse in ‘state of disarray’

A tenant of an inner-city townhouse who left behind piles of beer bottles, rotten food, rubbish, and his immigration papers has been ordered to pay more than $11,000 to his landlords after abandoning the property.
Tenant leaves Christchurch townhouse in ‘state of disarray’
Tenant leaves Christchurch townhouse in ‘state of disarray’
CanterburyJuly 20

A morning of crime and consequences in a busy Christchurch courtroom

It is a Wednesday morning and nearly 30 people will appear in the Christchurch district courtroom before Judge Quentin Hix, a daily parade of those who have broken the law, or who have been accused of breaking the law.
A morning of crime and consequences in a busy Christchurch courtroom
A morning of crime and consequences in a busy Christchurch courtroom
NationalJuly 16

'Irreplaceable' family heirloom taken during store break-in

A Christchurch business is missing $50,000 of clothing and an "irreplaceable" piece of family history after an early-morning burglary at their Addington clothing shop.
'Irreplaceable' family heirloom taken during store break-in
'Irreplaceable' family heirloom taken during store break-in
ChristchurchJuly 16

Business owner 'devastated' after family heirloom stolen

A Christchurch business is missing $50,000 of clothing and an "irreplaceable" piece of family history after an early-morning burglary at their Addington clothing shop.
Business owner 'devastated' after family heirloom stolen
Business owner 'devastated' after family heirloom stolen
ChristchurchJuly 15

Watch: Destructive ram raiders caught on security camera

Security camera footage from recent ram raids shows the lengths thieves will go to steal little to no cash.
Watch: Destructive ram raiders caught on security camera
Watch: Destructive ram raiders caught on security camera
CanterburyJuly 2

Families needing help in Canty surge

The number of families needing help from just one charity has jumped 26% in a year on the back of the rising cost of living, with furniture and beds the most sought-after items.
Families needing help in Canty surge
Families needing help in Canty surge
WānakaJuly 1

Wānaka the final resting place for iconic aircraft

The plane that carried Queen Elizabeth II to the 1974 British Commonwealth Games in Christchurch is being saved from the scrap heap and is coming home.
Wānaka the final resting place for iconic aircraft
Wānaka the final resting place for iconic aircraft