The woman found dead at a Christchurch property on Wednesday has been described by neighbours as a “nice girl”.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with murdering Sarah Megan Brown. Police found Brown’s body at a flat on Elderwood Lane, off Purchas St in Edgeware early on Wednesday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said the man, who has name suppression, was taken into custody at the scene.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday afternoon via audio-visual link and was remanded in custody without plea, The Press reported.

Judge Michael Crosbie granted him interim name suppression.

The man was due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on October 16.

“Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident,” Baillie said.

“A scene guard remains in place at the address while police complete a scene examination.”

A police scene guard at a homicide investigation on Elderwood Lane, off Purchas St, in Christchurch on October 1, 2026. PHOTO: Raphael Franks

Residents will continue to see a strong police presence in the area, Baillie said.

Officers were still guarding the scene on Thursday.

A neighbour spoken to by Allied Media said Brown was a “nice girl”.

The neighbour said she had spoken to Brown’s partner who was “very sad”.

“He said she’s a nice girl … He’s devastated that it’s happened.”

Another neighbour said the homicide investigation was “not nice to have on your doorstep”.

Other neighbours spoken to at the scene on Wednesday morning said they heard 10 “good loud bangs” about 3am.

One neighbour said there had been a small party at another unit on Elderwood Lane on Tuesday afternoon.