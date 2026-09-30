A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in a Christchurch flat on Wednesday.

Police were called to an Elderwood Lane home, off Purchas St, just before 6am where the woman was found dead.

A police scene guard at a homicide investigation on Elderwood Lane, off Purchas St, in Christchurch on October 1, 2026. PHOTO: Raphael Franks

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said a 52-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and a murder charge was laid overnight.

He was remanded in custody and was due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on October 16.

Police were not seeking anybody else in relation to the death, Baillie said.

A scene guard remained in place at the address while police completed a scene examination.

"Residents can continue to expect a police presence in the area as these inquiries continue," he said.