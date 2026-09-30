More than 200 homes were without power after a vehicle travelling south on State Highway 1 in Canterbury veered across the road and hit a power pole.

The outcome of the crash at about noon on Tuesday, about 3km north of Ashburton, could have been so much worse, Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Jeff Marshall said.

He said the vehicle, a people mover, was travelling south but crossed the State Highway 1 centre line, went through a fence, side-swiped a tree and then hit a power pole.

‘‘I can't quite believe all that happened and no-one was seriously hurt or worse,’’ he said.

‘‘The driver and the occupants are incredibly lucky.’’

EA Networks said power was knocked out to 215 homes but most were restored by 12.11pm, with all remaining customers restored by 5.17pm.

Hato Hone St John treated and assessed six people at the scene, ‘‘two in a moderate condition and four in a minor condition.’’

A police spokesperson said an infringement notice was issued to the driver and ‘‘enquiries are continuing’’.

The callout capped off a busy week for the fire brigade.

Marshall said of an earlier 12 calls, five were to motor vehicle incidents and the balance were ambulance assists and false alarms.

Last Friday at 11.20am, a car travelling along the Tinwald Westerfield Rd lost control and rolled between Sheates and Rushford roads.

“The occupants were out by the time we got there,” Marshall said.

Police and ambulance also attended and no serious injuries were reported.

On Thursday at 10.45am failure to give way at the Dobson and William streets intersection saw emergency services called out.

Two cars had collided with one of the cars going through a nearby fence and into a business property.

Hone Hato St John attended with one ambulance.

‘‘Our ambulance staff treated two patients and transported them to Ashburton Hospital, both in moderate conditions,’’ a spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said it appeared to be a two-car collision but they were not taking the matter any further.

Later that day, at 3.30pm, emergency services were at South St.

This time the failure to give way happened at the entrance to River Crossing car park.

Police said three vehicles were involved and one driver was issued an infringement notice for failing to give way.

‘‘No injuries were reported,” the police spokesperson said.

The day before, South St was also the destination.

Marshall said the first incident was caused by a car failing to give way at the East and South street lights on Wednesday at 3.15pm.

‘‘A car failed to give way, causing extensive damage to the cars.”

Hone Hato St John attended with one ambulance but ‘‘no injuries were reported.”

Police also attended and a spokesperson said: ‘‘the road was blocked briefly but was cleared within the hour.”

“Inquiries into the cause of the crash are currently still under way,” they said.

Marshall said things could have turned differently for a driver who “some how lost control of his car” and hit a power pole on Wakanui Rd last Tuesday at 5pm.

‘‘They were very lucky, where the pole went into the car, it just missed the driver.”

“The brigade had to cut a door off to get him out,” Marshall said.

Hone Hato St John responded with one ambulance.

Police said an investigation was in progress.