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Heather Mackenzie

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Mid CanterburyJuly 22

3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood

A revamped three-tiered fountain, with coloured lights, is now lighting up the night at Lake Hood, and it’s all 3D printed.
3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood
3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood
Mid CanterburyJuly 22

Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers

Mid Canterbury Hammers have winning the ‘Log O’ Wood’ in their sights when they take on Otago at Alexandra’s Molyneux Park tomorrow afternoon.
Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers
Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers
Mid CanterburyJuly 22

Firefighter Jeff has a golden night at Pendarves service awards

Long term Pendaves Volunteer Fire brigade member Jeff Whyte said a lot has changed since he joined the fire service 26 years ago.
Firefighter Jeff has a golden night at Pendarves service awards
Firefighter Jeff has a golden night at Pendarves service awards
Mid CanterburyJuly 15

'We were lucky she saw it': School sign back home

After a series of fortunate coincidences, Netherby School has its original, albeit restored, school sign back at its front gate.
'We were lucky she saw it': School sign back home
'We were lucky she saw it': School sign back home