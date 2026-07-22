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Heather Mackenzie
Latest
Mid Canterbury
July 22
3D printed fountain proves a success at Lake Hood
A revamped three-tiered fountain, with coloured lights, is now lighting up the night at Lake Hood, and it’s all 3D printed.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Ranfurly Shield challenge nerves not an issue for the Hammers
Mid Canterbury Hammers have winning the ‘Log O’ Wood’ in their sights when they take on Otago at Alexandra’s Molyneux Park tomorrow afternoon.
Mid Canterbury
July 22
Firefighter Jeff has a golden night at Pendarves service awards
Long term Pendaves Volunteer Fire brigade member Jeff Whyte said a lot has changed since he joined the fire service 26 years ago.
Mid Canterbury
July 15
'We were lucky she saw it': School sign back home
After a series of fortunate coincidences, Netherby School has its original, albeit restored, school sign back at its front gate.