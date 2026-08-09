Engineer, Problem Solve, and Innovate is what the primary and secondary school EPro8 Challenge stands for and a long time business supporter has done some problem solving of their own.

Seeing the need for a full electronic Epro8 kit accessible to all, EA Networks recently approved funding for the Ashburton library to purchase one.

This is a “game changer” Jess Scott said.

Her son Archie, age 13, is in the home schooled year 7 and 8 team heading to the Canterbury finals in Christchurch on August 19.

“With equipment now owned by the library 2026 Epro8 season has been completely different for the homeschool teams,” she said.

‘‘Previously home schooled teams have had to borrow the equipment from schools when they were available, which meant a limited amount of practice ti 19me. Now they can practice once a week.”

A spokesperson for EA Networks said they were happy to supply the funds to the Ashburton library to purchase the kit.

‘‘As a community-owned business, EA Networks is committed ot supporting initiatives that create opportunities for local young people and encourage the next generation of innovators, engineers and critical thinkers.”

Scott said Archie, as well as team mates Kymani Harris, 11, and Jascha Rudd, 11, all love the EPro8 Challenge and are looking forward to the finals.

“I am excited about the opportunity that the generosity donation of EA Networks and the willingness of Ashburton library to manage the equipment has given the home school community,” she said.

EA Networks has been a regional sponsor with EPro8 since 2017 and see it as an natural fit for the electricity distrubution business.

‘EPRO8 provides young people with the opportunity to challenge themselves, develop valuable skills and explore future pathways in STEM,” the spokesperson said.

“We're proud to support a programme that inspires creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving, while helping build capability for the future.”