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WānakaJuly 20

World Cup offers home away from home in Wānaka

In football’s heartlands, the World Cup is a uniquely unifying experience, bringing together friends, family and strangers like no other event on earth.
Ruairi O'Shea
    World Cup offers home away from home in Wānaka
    World Cup offers home away from home in Wānaka
    WānakaJuly 18

    ‘Magical creek waved its spell over me’

    When Bo Stent retired to Wānaka, the lifelong volunteer was looking for a community project to become involved with when Bullock Creek cast its spell.
    ‘Magical creek waved its spell over me’
    ‘Magical creek waved its spell over me’
    WānakaJuly 18

    Audience response ‘ultimate reward’

    The first performances of That Bloody Woman have left cast and crew feeling the "ultimate reward" for months of hard work.
    Audience response ‘ultimate reward’
    Audience response ‘ultimate reward’
    WānakaJuly 18

    New board for Lake Wānaka guardians

    The Guardians of Lake Wānaka has welcomed a new board, while praising the contributions of long-standing outgoing board members.
    New board for Lake Wānaka guardians
    New board for Lake Wānaka guardians
    WānakaJuly 18

    Sun sets on Matariki

    Wānaka residents gathered in their hundreds to bring in the Māori new year last Friday for Kahu Youth’s Matariki celebration.
    Sun sets on Matariki
    Sun sets on Matariki
    WānakaJuly 18

    Wānaka chef launches lost pet app

    A Wānaka chef has launched an app to reunite lost pets with their owners.
    Wānaka chef launches lost pet app
    Wānaka chef launches lost pet app
    WānakaJuly 18

    Councillors have an ‘appetite’ for transport infrastructure: deputy mayor

    Upper Clutha may have public transport services within two years but the full service of eight trips a day may not be available for more than a decade.
    Councillors have an ‘appetite’ for transport infrastructure: deputy mayor
    Councillors have an ‘appetite’ for transport infrastructure: deputy mayor
    WānakaJuly 18

    A sweet new chapter in Cardrona

    The Cardrona Hotel has a new scheme for making dough, with a bakery offering punters a quick grab-and-go meal as they head to the skifields.
    A sweet new chapter in Cardrona
    A sweet new chapter in Cardrona
    WānakaJuly 17

    Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday

    Dinosaurs may have become extinct millions of years ago, but one lonely reptile lives on in Wānaka and celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
    Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
    Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
    WānakaJuly 16

    Fatal Crown Range crash triggers Chinese Consulate black ice warning

    The death of a Hong Kong resident on the Crown Range this week has prompted a warning about black ice on southern roads from the Chinese Consulate.
    Fatal Crown Range crash triggers Chinese Consulate black ice warning
    Fatal Crown Range crash triggers Chinese Consulate black ice warning
    WānakaJuly 16

    Audience response to Sheppard musical ‘ultimate reward’

    The first performances of That Bloody Woman have left the cast and crew feeling the ‘‘ultimate reward’’ for months of hard work.
    Audience response to Sheppard musical ‘ultimate reward’
    Audience response to Sheppard musical ‘ultimate reward’
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    WānakaJuly 16

    'Industrialised hellscape': Neighbours slam Wānaka housing plan

    Plans for 250 homes at the base of Mt Iron threaten to turn it into ‘‘an industrialised hellscape’’, neighbours of the proposed Wānaka fast-track development say.
    'Industrialised hellscape': Neighbours slam Wānaka housing plan
    'Industrialised hellscape': Neighbours slam Wānaka housing plan
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    WānakaJuly 15

    ‘Sooner the better’ for new bus service: deputy mayor

    A district councillor feels sooner is better to to introduce public transport services to the Upper Clutha, but a full service of eight trips a day may not be available for more than a decade.
    ‘Sooner the better’ for new bus service: deputy mayor
    ‘Sooner the better’ for new bus service: deputy mayor