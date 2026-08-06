A Lake Hāwea father and former teacher who passed away last month is being remembered as a man who “was passionate about everything he did”.

Andrew Sloan died late last month after an eight-and-a-half year battle with brain cancer.

He was 47.

Born on March 24, 1979, in Dunedin, he was the only son to Ron and Barbra and brother of Melanie and Rachel.

Mr Sloan’s wife Cherie Sloan said he was a kind, caring and selfless human.

“He was an incredible father to his boys and was passionate about everything he did.

“He loved being a teacher and absolutely loved the outdoors.

“It was his happy place,” she said.

She said a personal slogan which stuck with Mr Sloan through his treatment was: “Be the best version of yourself, everyday, always.”

During his first surgery at Dunedin Hospital, in 2018, Mr Sloan took note of a blackboard in the cafe which had a new quote written on it each day.

“Andrew spent a lot of time in the hospital and kept seeing the different quotes written on the blackboard so he came up with his own and asked if they could write it on the board.”

Mrs Sloan said her husband, a former teacher at Mount Aspiring College, constantly said being a teacher was more than tests and grades.

“He would say ‘I teach students to be good people’.

“I think that’s why he was so well loved by everyone because he just connected with students.”

Mrs Sloan said even through five brain surgeries, 35 rounds of radiation and years of chemotherapy he fought bravely and remained an incredible role model to his children.

“When he was first diagnosed one of the neurosurgeons said to him, ‘Mr Sloan forget about your past life, you’ve achieved more than most your age, you’ll never ride your bike again’.

“I think anyone that knows Andrew knows that that just set the standard and he was going to prove them all wrong and he absolutely did.”

Having completed the Coast to Coast five times Mr Sloan was determined to race a sixth, in 2023, even before he was diagnosed.

Despite being in good health when he first entered, another tumour was found before he was set to race.

“He was halfway through chemo when he did the two day and I was absolutely petrified.

“As soon as he got off his bike at the finish line, he was still smiling and the boys ran over the finish line with him.

“It was a very special day for us as a family.

“He just wasn’t going to roll over to any of it,” she said.

Mrs Sloan said her husband was so brave and was determined to “never give up” which became their family motto.

“He had it tattooed on his arm.

“And he never did give up.

“He just fought and fought, I can’t even imagine what his poor body went through, it was absolutely gruelling and he just battled,” she said.

Mr Sloan was first diagnosed after falling off his bike and getting a concussion.

His physiotherapist noticed the way he was holding his head and sent him to an optometrist.

A field vision test then showed he had a quarter of each eye’s sight missing and he was sent for an MRI.

Mrs Sloan said the results of that MRI changed their lives forever.

A celebration of Mr Sloan’s life was held at Lake Hāwea Station on August 1 which Mrs Sloan was “fitting for someone who loved the outdoors as much as Andrew”.

“It just never felt right to have it within four walls,” she said.

Andrew Sloan is survived by his three sons, Oscar, Charlie, Harry and their mother Cherie Sloan.