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Evie Sinclair
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka
July 25
Women’s event to build confidence and community
A women-only event held at Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields hopes to build confidence and community with its participants.
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka
July 25
Suitcase exhibition hopes to inspire positive environmental change
Opening a suitcase on display at Wānaka’s library this week offers visitors a chance to peer into a little world as part of a new art exhibition.
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka
July 25
Halter named as Wānaka A&P Show title partner
The Wānaka A & P show has announced agri-tech company Halter as the title partner for the 2027 show.
Wānaka
July 24
‘Curiosity and wonder’ secret to longevity: centenarian
At 100 years and two days old, Ola Reeve said she had “officially run out of wows” thanks to a helicopter ride over Wānaka.