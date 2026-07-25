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Evie Sinclair

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WānakaJuly 25

Women’s event to build confidence and community

A women-only event held at Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields hopes to build confidence and community with its participants.
Women’s event to build confidence and community
Women’s event to build confidence and community
SUBSCRIBER
WānakaJuly 25

Suitcase exhibition hopes to inspire positive environmental change

Opening a suitcase on display at Wānaka’s library this week offers visitors a chance to peer into a little world as part of a new art exhibition.
Suitcase exhibition hopes to inspire positive environmental change
Suitcase exhibition hopes to inspire positive environmental change
SUBSCRIBER
WānakaJuly 25

Halter named as Wānaka A&P Show title partner

The Wānaka A & P show has announced agri-tech company Halter as the title partner for the 2027 show.
Halter named as Wānaka A&P Show title partner
Halter named as Wānaka A&P Show title partner
WānakaJuly 24

‘Curiosity and wonder’ secret to longevity: centenarian

At 100 years and two days old, Ola Reeve said she had “officially run out of wows” thanks to a helicopter ride over Wānaka.
‘Curiosity and wonder’ secret to longevity: centenarian
‘Curiosity and wonder’ secret to longevity: centenarian